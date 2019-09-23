We know, we know.

With temperatures topping 90 degrees outside, it certainly doesn’t feel like the first day of fall.

But it is.

Fall became official on Monday and we are celebrating with a list of fall-inspired delights you can find at some of your favorite local restaurants.

And if it makes you feel better, put on a beanie and crank up the A/C.

A COFFEE FOR EVERY TASTEBUD

1. BEANS & FRANKS

Owner Jodi Weyers and her staff are whipping up a host of warm, delicious concoctions that taste like fall. Think spiced pumpkin chai, brown sugar marshmallow, toasted marshmallow white mocha and a fan favorite - the fireside mocha.

2. RODEO GROUNDS

With names like the “Hat Stomper,” a warm cup of deliciousness with mocha, Irish cream and peppermint, and the “Big Tex,” with mocha, cinnamon and vanilla, you will have no problem finding something that will send your tastebuds into overdrive.

3. STARBUCKS

This coffee shop is famous for more than its name. They offer seasonal treats everyone loves and fall is no exception. Stop by and grab a pumpkin spice latte and if you’re in the mood for something cooler, reach for the salted caramel mocha frappuccino.

TODDIES FOR THE GROWNUPS

4. GREER’S RANCH CAFE

Nothing feels fancier than sipping on a Greer’s favorite - The Velvet Hammer. This after-dinner cocktail is made with ice cream, a touch of chocolate and orange, and a liquor that owner Phil Greer wasn’t willing to share. And who can blame him? The Velvet Hammer is one of the restaurant’s best kept secrets and you should run, not walk to get one.

5. RUBY’S TEXAS BISTRO

This local hot spot has four new cocktails on the menu to celebrate fall. We can’t wait to try the autumn peach fuzz (a mixture of peach whiskey and champagne.) You’ll also want to try the aviation (a gin martini), the top shelf old fashion and the black magic margarita - perfect for Halloween!

6. THE PURPLE GOAT

This cool hangout is ushering in the new season with a spruced up cocktail menu that includes a pumpkin spiced margarita, spicy apple patch Angry Orchard and spiked hot chocolate with nutmeg.

MOUTH-WATERING GOODIES

7. LIDA’S FOOD BASKET

If you have never had one of Lida’s pumpkin rolls, you’re missing out. Seriously. My good pal Lisa and I allow ourselves to indulge in one (only one) every year, and on those cool, crisp mornings, we have a slice with our coffee.

It’s fall goodness like you’ve never experienced.

You can order one of Lida’s pumpkin rolls for $13.95 each. They are also selling a cranberry-orange cake this fall. You can get it as a bundt cake or large cupcake. You will have to place an order for those as well.