From my position as a Williamson County commissioner, the citizens have afforded me a remarkable seat to witness our amazing community at work.

I get to see the good, the bad — and that we are all so much more alike than different. In my eyes, it’s art to see democracy and capitalism work hand in hand, “like peas and carrots,” as Forrest Gump would say.

And if I forget to take note of this amazement, there’s always the Commissioners Court. If you didn’t know, we hold a Commissioners Court meeting 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the county courthouse on the Square in Georgetown. (Please come see us!)

These weekly public meetings are where we attend to county business. (Imagine a dull city council meeting, but without the fun.) Every Commissioners Court includes a portion set aside for citizen comments — and they are amazing, but that’s a different story.

Following the citizen comment period, the court goes about taking care of the county’s business. Most of our time is spent paying the county’s bills. But during last week’s meeting, county Judge Bill Gravell noted an invoice for the disposition of the remains of Mark Lyle Walker.

Walker passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 58. At the time of his passing he was living with a friend in Leander. Noted as an indigent with no known next of kin, he became the responsibility of Williamson County.

In the course of his duties, Judge Gravell’s staff contacted Mr. Walker’s friend who confirmed there were no next of kin and added one detail: Mr. Walker was a Navy veteran and was honorably discharged from the service of our country, giving him the distinction of “unaccompanied veteran.”

For more than 200 years, members of the naval service have stood ready to protect our nation and freedom. Their strength is based on their core values of honor, courage and commitment.

These men and women — and the men and women of all of our armed services — create the foundation on which our society is built. We are all better and stronger because we are able to build our lives on the solid foundation they have provided, and I am grateful for them.

County commissioners, and in particular Judge Gravell, believe someone who has honorably served our country shouldn’t take their last trip alone. That is why the court, acting in unison, have accordingly made the following arrangements.

The elected officials of Williamson County invite you, and all who have served our country, to attend the service honoring Mark Lyle Walker, one of our fallen veterans. Funeral services are 9 a.m. Thursday at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park.

Mr. Walker proudly served as a submariner in the U.S. Navy and will be buried with honors at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 11 a.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Russ Boles is commissioner of Williamson County Precinct 4, which includes Hutto, Taylor and the eastern portion of Round Rock.