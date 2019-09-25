25 years ago:

EREZ, Gaza Strip - Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat on Sunday discussed extending Palestinian self-rule throughout the West Bank, but they set no date for Palestinian elections.

50 years ago:

NEW YORK - The famous Robert Lehman art collection, which experts say might have brought $100 million if sold, has been given to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

75 years ago:

PARIS - Maurice Chevalier, French screen actor, is "in very good health" and living with friends in Mauzac in southwestern France, the actor's business manager Max Ruppa said today.

100 years ago:

H.C. Crie, former editor of the Lynn County News, Tahoka, was here Monday and paid this office a visit.