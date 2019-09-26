Fetch, an Austin-based package delivery startup, has raised $10.5 million in its latest funding round and plans to keep expanding its service.

Fetch focuses on apartment communities. For customers, the company picks up packages that would be left on doorsteps or with property managers. Those packages are held in an offsite location, until the customer schedules an in-person delivery.



“We’ve struck a chord in solving the package problem for the industry through exceptional customer service and consistent, reliable execution,” founder and CEO Michael Patton said in a written statement.



The startup was founded in Dallas in May 2016 and launched operations there in February 2017. Its headquarters moved to Austin in October 2018. The company has 47 local employees.



The new funding round was led by Signal Peak Ventures. Scott Petty, managing director of Signal Peak, will also join Fetch’s board of directors.



“We’re excited to partner with Fetch at a true inflection point of explosive growth,” Petty said in a written statement. “We are impressed by their growing list of national clients and the fact that they have zero churn in the history of the company.”



Other investors included Silverton Partners and Capital Factory, which also participated in a seed round. The company has now raised $14 million since its founding.



Since 2018, Fetch has grown from six employees to 140 employees and added markets throughout Texas and beyond.



The service is now available in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago and Phoenix. There are plans to expand to Washington, D.C., Charlotte and Portland this year.



The company plans to continue to add employees. Currently it has 20 open positions across all company including marketing, sales and software. About five to 10 positions will be in Austin.





