The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

American Express National Bank vs. Gary L. Harper, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Jesus Felipe Velez vs. James Craig Clements, injury or damage with motor vehicle

Christopher Cody McDonough vs. Tiffany Nicole Daniel, divorce

Colton Taff vs. Maria Paige Taff, divorce

Heather Ann Helt vs. Charles Allen Helt, divorce

Charles D. Banford vs. Tina Banford, divorce

T.L.I III vs. K.C.I., divorce