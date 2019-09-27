Friday forecast for Austin: Well, Central Texas, we made it through another scorching week to get to a scorching weekend!

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The high temperature will be around 98 degrees, which is about 11 degrees higher than normal, according to the weather service.

The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to measure how hot outside will feel to your body, will be 103, forecasters said.

Skies will become mostly cloudy come nighttime and temperatures will stay above a low of 76 degrees. The low on Sept. 27 in the Austin area is normally 66 degrees, according to the weather service.

Here's a look at the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m., and a high near 96. The heat index will be as high as 106. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 1 a.m., with a low around 77.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 95. Southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 75. Southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph at night.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 94.