After a season of transition, the Amarillo Opera is returning to its roots, performing “Die Fledermaus,” its first opera since August 2018, for one night only at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Mary Jane Johnson said the Amarillo Opera has been in the city since 1988, but the company was struggling when she took over as general artistic director last August.

The opera's season opener “Die Fledermaus” is a good way to reeducate Amarillo about opera, she said.

“This is Johann Strauss with lots of waltzes, in English, a comedy and fun,” Johnson said. “We want the audience, the people of Amarillo, to come and have a fabulous time. We have an incredible international cast plus local singers that are in. We just feel it’s the best way to start our season with, upbeat and happy.”

The Amarillo Opera brought in Andy Anderson as guest conductor for this performance. He said he has collaborated with the opera multiple times since 2008.

The thing that makes Amarillo stand out to Anderson is the venue in which the operas are performed, he said.

“The (Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts) is stunning,” he said. “It’s an absolute amazing theater. The chorus is world-class. The orchestra is fantastic. I don’t know, it’s just I’ve done so many different styles of shows here that it’s a constant evolution.”

Anderson said he has done this opera a few times before. But the cast is very impressive this time, including Angela Turner Wilson. Anderson worked with Wilson when she was in Kansas City, and he said she is one of the finest singers he has ever worked with.

“It’s just fun to have those different colors of voices and all that to work with,” Anderson said. “It really is the cast that is pulling this one together.”

Anderson said because this is the season opener, they are trying to make the production have “that special punch.” But for those who are wanting to be exposed to opera, “Die Fledermaus” is a good one to begin with because it is a comedy in English.

“For so many people, when you say the 'O' word, opera, they immediately get turned off,” he said. “This is a very good opera for first time goers. If people have been wanting to dip their toe in the water and test it before they take the plunge, this is a great piece to do that with. It is very accessible.”

While “Die Fledermaus” is the only full-fledged opera for the season, the Amarillo Opera will host other events throughout its schedule, including its second annual “Messiah Sing-In” in December, where participants can sing along to songs with professionals.

The opera will also host the Sounds of the Soul event, collaborating with the Amarillo Museum of Art in February. Gospel and classical artist LaToya Lane will provide the entertainment. Rounding out the season, in collaboration with The Big Texan Steak Ranch, the opera will host the Three Redneck Tenors in April.

Johnson said the Amarillo Opera is trying to recreate its culture in the Panhandle, and she has seen support from the community.

Opera brings another aspect to the art scene in Amarillo, Johnson said.

“Opera brings art, singing,” Johnson said. “What is more exciting than the human voice? I want people to embrace the human voice, the singing voice. You can go to the symphony, you can go to the art museum, you can go to lots of things. But the opera has it all.”

Tickets to “Die Fledermaus” start at $30, plus a $5 service fee. Student and child tickets are $15 but cannot be purchased online. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Opera office at (806) 372-7464, going to the Panhandle Tickets office, or at http://www.amarilloopera.org/new-products.

For more information about the season, visit http://www.amarilloopera.org.