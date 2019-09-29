It has been a difficult week for South Plains sports fans, beginning with the death of Texas Tech football icon E.J. Holub to the midweek murder of Red Raider basketball legend Andre Emmett to the news early Friday that Louis Kelley, legendary longtime football coach at Estacado, had passed away.

First things first. We extend our sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and extended families of each of these three exceptional men. They carved their own places on the South Plains athletic landscape, provided too many great memories to recount here and, in their own way, made the world a more interesting place.

Holub, who died just more than a week ago, was one of the toughest people ever to walk the earth. But as tough as he was on the football field, he was just as kind off it. He had a fierce love for Texas Tech and was a lifelong ambassador for the university and its athletic programs. Tech’s first two-time All-America selection, the former Lubbock High great remains the only player to start two Super Bowls at two different positions.

A signature Holub moment occurred after his playing days during the 1999 Tech football season when he gave a fiery speech at halftime of the season finale against Oklahoma. Propelled by Holub’s “win-one-for-the-Gipper” magic, the team overcame a deficit and claimed a 38-28 win over the favored Sooners in what would prove to be the final game of Spike Dykes’ tenure as head coach. And it was Holub among those who helped carry the Raider coach off the field when it was over.

The images of life and, sadly, death are much different in the case of Emmett, who was gunned down last Monday morning near his home on the streets of Dallas. Texas Tech basketball fans will remember Emmett as one of the most gifted offensive players in school history. His Red Raider career spanned from 2000-04 during the coaching tenures of James Dickey and Bob Knight.

While Emmett certainly brought great talent to Tech, it was Knight who pushed and challenged him to maximize his basketball gifts. The result was a creative genius on offense, a scoring threat capable of big numbers against any defender. He finished second in Tech annals by scoring 30 or more points on 10 occasions.

The former Dallas Carter great became a Red Raider all-America selection and finished as the leading scorer in program history with 2,256 points. The figure is more impressive against the backdrop of playing for coaches with different offensive philosophies and supporting casts during a stretch when the program was in transition from struggling during Dickey’s final seasons to once again becoming competitive under Knight.

Emmett went on to become the No. 35 pick of the NBA’s Seattle SuperSonics before being traded to Memphis in the 2004 NBA draft. He played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies before playing overseas. Most recently, the 38-year-old Emmett was playing in the Big3, a 3-on-3 pro basketball league founded by hip hop musician and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, according to our story.

Beyond the court, he built a reputation for being kind, creating the Dreams Really Exist Foundation, where the mission was to, “Provide our students with resources needed to thrive in school and athletics by engaging, inspiring and connecting communities to maximize their potential.”

“Off the court, 'Dre' was passionate about helping young people through his Dreams Really Exist Foundation,” the Big3 league said on its official Twitter account. “We are simply heartbroken by this devastating loss. Our thoughts are with Andre’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Police continue to investigate Emmett’s death, and we hope to see those responsible for this senseless death brought to justice.

Kelley, meanwhile, was 81 at the time of his passing Friday. He changed the trajectory of the lives of hundreds of young men during a four-decade coaching career in the Lubbock Independent School District. Primarily, Kelley coached at Estacado from 1975 until 2000. He also served as head coach at Dunbar from 1970-75.

He has long been a revered figure athletically and paternally because of his influence and guidance of young men over the years. During his time as Matadors head coach, Kelley’s teams won 17 district championships and reached the state semifinal round four times.

The Matadors advanced to the Class 4A state title game in 1983, where they fell to Bay City. He finished with 240 wins against 91 losses with 10 ties. Kelley, who was named Avalanche-Journal coach of the year eight times, was a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, the Abilene ISD Hall of Honor, the New Mexico State University Hall of Fame and a member of the charter class of the LISD Athletic Hall of Honor.

All three of these men will be remembered for their athletic accomplishments, and that is as it should be. But they also will be remembered for their compassionate deeds and acts away from the field of competition -- little things that made big differences in the lives of so many.

And ultimately, that is what matters most.