Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound right two lanes will be closed between U.S. 290 and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and Exit 240 for northbound U.S. 183 will also be closed. The northbound left two lanes will be closed under Stassney Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and 11 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound left lane will be closed under Stassney Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The southbound left two lanes will be closed between Barwood Park and U.S. 290 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The north to south turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Texas 71 and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The left lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed between St. Johns Avenue and Huntland Drive (southbound) and Camino La Costa (northbound) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The northbound right two lanes will be closed between the Ben White exit and Texas 71 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Oltorf Street and the Woodland Avenue exit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Mariposa Drive and Algarita Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Chaparral Road and Foremost Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Slaughter Lane and Boggy Creek Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound right two lanes will be closed between Slaughter Lane and William Cannon Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The William Cannon Drive exit No. 229 and the following entrance ramp will also be closed. The southbound right lane will be closed either side of William Cannon Drive from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound right lane will be closed at the 51st Street exit from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and the left lane on the frontage road will also be closed. The northbound right lane and the left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Woodward and Oltorf streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and the Oltorf exit and following entrance ramp will also be closed. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon Drive and Stassney through Friday.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): The northbound right lane will be closed between York Creek Road and CenterPoint Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one southbound lane between the Travis County line and Cabela’s Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; the left lanes will be closed Monday night, and right lanes Tuesday through Thursday nights. The northbound frontage road will be closed between York Creek and Posey roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Thursday to Oct. 10; detour east on York Creek Road to Old Bastrop Highway, then north to Posey Road or Centerpoint Road. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane between Bell County and Texas 195 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday; locations change nightly and expect alternating ramp closures. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 183: The southbound right lane will be closed between Thompson Lane and Texas 71 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions between County Road 258 and Texas 138 in Florence from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour via Interstate 35 North exit and follow the frontage road. The turnarounds at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right turn lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Reduced to one northbound lane between Hudson Street and TechniCenter Drive from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The left lane will be closed on the northbound frontage road between Norwood Park Boulevard and Clock Tower Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. No access to/from Thompson Lane from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday; detour via Dalton Lane. The southern part of Levander Loop near the Colorado River will be closed through January 2020.

U.S. 290: The westbound frontage road will be closed across Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; follow the frontage road to Parmer Lane, and return. The westbound left lane will be closed across Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the entrance ramp from Texas 130 will also be closed overnight.

Texas 45 SE: The westbound exit to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Traffic can exit at Turnersville Road, then right to FM 1327 to reach Interstate 35.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: Southbound exit No. 436 for Parmer Lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use the U.S. 290 exit. The southbound frontage road will be closed approaching U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour west on U.S. 290 to the turnaround at Harris Branch Parkway. Slow moving work crews in multiple lanes in both directions between Cameron Road and Pflugerville Parkway from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Southbound exit No. 437 for U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; use the Parmer Lane exit (No. 436). The northbound right lane will be closed between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the entrance from Blue Bluff Road will also be closed.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevars): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday as needed. The southbound left lane will be closed between the exits for Loop 360 North and South from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 969 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard): The left lane will be closed in both directions across U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

RM 1431: Alternating lane closures in both directions at the railroad crossing at Discovery Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

FM 1625: Permanently closed between McKenzie Road and U.S. 183. Detour via McKenzie Road until further notice.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31.

RM 2222: The eastbound right lane will be closed approaching McNeil Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

RM 2243: Reduced to one lane in each direction at varying locations between U.S. 183 and Weir Ranch Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): Various closures in both directions at varying locations between Redbud Drive and Walsh Tarlton from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Stassney Lane: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice. East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross I-35 until the new bridge is completed.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thompson Lane: Closed east of U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Detour via Dalton Road to Hergotz Lane to Thompson.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.