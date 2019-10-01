Ballinger ISD Breakfast

Friday: Glazed cinnamon rolls, fresh apple, orange juice.

Monday: Chicken biscuit sandwich, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice.

Tuesday: Blueberry muffin w/string cheese, fresh apple, orange juice.

Wednesday: Warm breakfast on a stick, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice, syrup cup.

Thursday: Glazed cinnamon rolls, fresh apple, orange juice.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

Friday: Cheesy turkey melt sandwich, BBQ meatball sub, homemade beef & bean burrito, crunchy cucumber slices, cooked crinkle cut carrots, hash brown sticks,fresh sliced orange fresh apple, chilled fruit cocktail.

Monday: Spaghetti w/meatsauce & breadstick, popcorn chicken w/roll, crispy chicken ranch wrap, farm fresh cauliflower, peppered corn, fresh sliced oranges, diced pears in light syrup.

Tuesday: Homemade beef hard shell racos, chicken flautas, hot & spicy chicken nuggets w/roll, garbanzo beans, spiced charro beans, fresh red salsa, fresh apple, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Crumbled sausage pizza, BBQ chicken sandwich, ham & cheese sandwich w/crackers, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy tater tots, fresh sliced oranges, juicy mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf & seasoned potato bowl w/biscuit, spaghetti carbonara, crisp green bell peppers, crisp red bell peppers, steamed fresh broccoli, fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

Friday: Whole grain BBQ glazed beef dipper slider spicy chicken sandwich popcorn chicken potato bowl w/roll, juicy turkey chili hot dog, crisp green bell peppers, crisp red bell peppers, spiced green beans fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.

Monday: Beef tenders w/roll, seasoned beef nachos, crispy crinkle cut fried, spiced charro beans, homemade salsa, fresh apple, juicy trop8cal fruit salad.

Tuesday: Spicy whole grain chicken tenders w/dinner roll spaghetti w/meatsauce & breadstick, crunchy cucumber slices, steamed fresh broccoli, fresh orange, diced peaches.

Wednesday: Spicy chicken sandwich, chicken nugget potato bowl w/roll, juicy tomatoes, black olives, spiced green beans, fresh apple, juicy pineapple tidbits, country style gravy.

Thursday: Savory bacon cheeseburger, chicken fajita burrito, salad bar kidney beans, peppered corn, fresh orange, diced pears in light syrup.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Winters ISD Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal applesauce cups, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Monday: Blueberry muffin or cereal, pineapple, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, diced peaches, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Kolache or cereal, go gurt, berry blend, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Thursday: Waffles or cereal, banana, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Winters ISD Lunch

Friday: Blizzard burger or fish, baked chips, baked beans, coleslaw lettuce/tomato/pickle, strawberries, choice of milk.

Monday: Chicken strip salad or mac-n-cheese or pizza, steamed broccoli, garden salad, carrots, diced pears, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Chef salad or soft taco or Frito pie, cheesy potatoes, zesty cucumbers, lime sherbet cup, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Chicken fajita salad, chicken spaghetti or grilled cheese sandwich, Italian green beans, salad/carrots, watermelon, cookie, choice of milk.

Thursday: Italian salad or chicken fried steak or oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh vegetable dippers, dinner roll, plums, choice of milk.

Olfen ISD Breakfast

Friday: Breakfast burrito, hash brown, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Monday: Breakfast cookie, yogurt, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast taquito, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Waffles, sausage fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza,fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Olfen ISD Lunch

Friday: Breaded pork chop, diced potatoes, green beans, hot roll, apples.

Monday: Taquitos, queso, refried beans, seasoned corn, fresh fruit, cookie.

Tuesday: Chili cheese combo, cornbread, veggie cup, fruit cup.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mac & cheese, green beans, garden salad, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Ham & cheese melt/soup, multigrain chips, tomato cup, seasoned corn, fruity gelatin.