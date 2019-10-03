OPENING FRIDAY

Joker

Todd Phillips' gives a deeper look into the origin of iconic Batman nemesis the Joker. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is a man who has been disregarded by society and shows the dark consequences as Arthur gives into his madness.

R: For strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images - Alamo Drafthouse (Includes 35mm), Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes XD), Movies 16 (Includes XD), Premiere Cinemas (Includes IMAX), and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Judy

Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland as the legendary performer arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.

PG-13: For substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language and smoking - Cinemark Tinseltown

MOVIES CONTINUING

Abominable

After Yi (Chloe Bennet) finds a Yeti on her roof, she and a few friends go on a journey to help the magical Yeti find his way home.

PG: For some action and mild rude humor - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes 3D), Movies 16 (Includes 3D), Premiere Cinemas (Includes D-Box, 3D and D-Box 3D) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Downton Abbey

"Downton Abbey" continues the story from the television show of the Crawley family, the wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

PG: For thematic elements, some suggestive material and language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer star in "Hustlers," inspired by a viral New York Magazine article. The film follows a crew of street-savvy former strippers who decide to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Lili Reinhart, Cardi B and Lizzo also appear.

R: For pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

IT: Chapter Two

Based on the Stephen King novel, "IT: Chapter Two" takes places 27 years after Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) tormented the town of Derry. Now, the evil clown is back and ready to catch up with the now-adult Losers Club (Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Jay Ryan).

R: For disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language and some crude sexual material - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas (Includes D-Box), and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

ALSO SHOWING

Ad Astra

PG-13: For some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language - Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas

Rambo: Last Blood

R: For strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, and Premiere Cinemas

Good Boys

R: For strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, and language throughout, all involving teens - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

The Lion King

PG: For sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements - Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas

Angel Has Fallen

R: For violence and language throughout - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

The Peanut Butter Falcon

PG-13 - Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas

Overcomer

PG: For some thematic elements - Cinemark Tinseltown and Movies 16

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

PG-13: For terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references - Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

PG-13: For brief strong language and drug material - Movies 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

PG-13: For sequences of intense peril, bloody images and brief strong language - Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

The Angry Birds Movie 2

PG: For rude humor and action - Movies 16

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

PG: For action and some impolite humor - Movies 16

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

PG-13: For prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language - Premiere Cinemas

Memory: The Origins of Alien

Unrated - Alamo Drafthouse

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Telugu with English subtitles)

Unrated - Movies 16

War (Hindi with English subtitles)

Unrated - Movies 16 (Includes XD)

Beetlejuice

PG - Stars & Stripes Drive-In

The Goonies

PG - Stars & Stripes Drive-In