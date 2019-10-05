I opted to let this one simmer for a few days to see where the fallout fell out.

So far, I haven’t heard anyone calling for Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt to resign. And I’m not sure that her verbal offense rises into resignation territory. But I was pretty sure it rose to a level where somebody would call for her to resign.

The offense was committed at the recent Texas Tribune Festival at which Eckhardt, the elected leader of the Travis County Commissioners Court, participated on a panel on civic engagement — “How progressive politics are turning citizens into warriors and cities into battlegrounds.”

In these divisive times in which we live, civic engagement is a topic in which we all could use a refresher course. So it was good that such a panel existed and that Eckhardt chose to participate to share her thoughts, we’d hope, on how we all can be more productive when we engage in civics.

This particular effort, however, went off the rails when Eckhardt, said Gov. Greg Abbott “hates trees because one fell on him.” The comment was relayed in a tweet by journalist John Daniel Davidson of The Federalist, who also reported that some in the audience laughed at Eckhardt’s one-liner.

To her credit, Eckhardt quickly realized the offensiveness of her remark about Abbott, who has been paralyzed from the waist down since a tree limb fell on him while jogging in Houston in 1984 when he was 26. He has used a wheelchair since then.

(Also pertinent: Abbott in 2017 signed into law a measure restricting municipal ordinances on tree removal. The signing came not long after he had vetoed a similar bill he said didn’t go far enough in protecting private property rights. Abbott, when he owned a home in Austin, had run into difficulty when the city asked him to replant trees at his home.)

Eckhardt’s apology came a few hours after the unkind, unwarranted, unhelpful to the cause of civic engagement comment: "In my panel today at the Texas Tribune Festival on 'Public Enragement,' I spoke about the importance of being able to disagree without being disagreeable. Then, I said something disagreeable. I want to apologize to Governor Abbott. I made a flippant comment that was inappropriate. The comment did nothing to further the debate I was participating in, much less further the political discourse in our community, state, and nation. While the governor and I disagree on a number of issues, that is no excuse to be disagreeable."

Good for Eckhardt for apologizing. Bad for Eckhardt for talking her way into having to apologize.

Here’s hoping she learned a lesson from her own words on a panel during which she should have been offering lessons for the rest of us. You’ve got to think this wasn’t a thought making its initial trip from her head and out of her mouth. You’ve got to think she has previously quipped this to folks who share her politics. And you’ve got to think there was something about this event that had her convinced she was speaking to a home crowd. And the laughs were evidence she was at least partially correct.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak issued the kind of statement you’d expect a GOP official to make about a profoundly offensive statement by a Democratic official. “Disgusting” is what he called it: "Judge Eckhardt apparently believes that (Abbott’s) disability is open to ridicule if it helps her make a political argument. This joke represents a profound lack of compassion from Judge Eckhardt. There is no place for insulting Americans with disabilities and Judge Eckhardt should know better.”

A fair and well-deserved shot.

Travis County voters won’t get to pass judgment on Eckhardt, who was unopposed for reelection in last year’s Democratic primary and general election, until 2022, if she seeks a third term or opts to run for something else. By then, her offensive comment probably will be ancient history and a nonfactor come that Election Day. But I thought it important to keep it alive now for a few more days.

Here’s hoping she’s learned something from it and will refrain from such comments, regardless of audience.

We’re left with two questions that will remain unanswered in perpetuity:

1. Would Eckhardt have apologized if her comment never had left the room?

2. What else elicits laughter in those who laughed at this cruel quip?

Final word: I liked Austin Mayor Steve Adler's measured, even-toned, point-by-point response to Abbott's ultimatum on the city's homelessness situation more than I liked Eckhardt's untoward zinger about the governor and trees.

I'm sure, in retrospect, Eckhardt does, too.