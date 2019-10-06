The end of an era arrived almost without warning last Monday when longtime U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, announced that he would not seek reelection in 2020. For a quarter-century, Thornberry has served the people of the Panhandle with class, integrity and distinction, and this decision leaves sizeable shoes to fill.

“It has been a great honor for me to represent the people of the 13th District of Texas for the last 25 years,” he said in his statement announcing the move. “We are reminded, however, that ‘for everything there is a season,’ and I believe that the time has come for a change.”

The writer of the biblical book Ecclesiastes, from which the Congressman quotes, is traditionally hled to be Solomon, a leader well-known for his wisdom in the midst of difficult situations. Rather than speculate on possible reasons for Thornberry’s decision or likely successors, it is more appropriate to focus on his enviable legacy and thank him for his own wisdom on behalf of constituents through the years.

Thornberry is a fifth-generation Texas who is the top Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, which, according to his official biography, has the responsibility to oversee the Pentagon, all military services and all Department of Defense agencies, including their budgets and policies. He served as chairman of the committee for four years and was the first Texan from either party to hold the position.

The Congressman is an unabashed supporter of and believer in the nation’s military and has devoted countless hours toward ensuring the nation has the capability and resources to protect the U.S. and its interests around the world.

“In his time on the Armed Services Committee, including as Chairman and Republican leader, Mac has been a consistent and influential advocate for a strong national defense,” GOP Conference Chair and Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming said in a statement. “He has led by example during challenging times and never forgets that our highest duty is to keep this nation safe.”

Cheney praised Thornberry for his steady leadership that led to bipartisan support and passage of the National Defense Authorization Acts. “Mac has been a mentor to many of us,” she said. “I have benefited tremendously from his example, his wisdom and his good humor, and I will miss getting his advice while standing along the rail at the back of the House Chamber.”

Thornberry will not leave office until January 2021, so there’s still important work to do. We applaud his unwavering commitment to values the people of West Texas hold dear.

“With over a year to go, I will continue to represent the people of the 13th District to the best of my ability,” he said in our story. “Our nation faces many difficult challenges, and none of us can relax our efforts to meet and overcome them, whether at home or around the world.”

Thornberry’s family has had ranching interests in the region since 1881, and he is still involved in the enterprise, according to his official biography. So it should come as no surprise that the underlying attributes of a life built upon the bedrock of agriculture – such as hard work and authentic relationships – have long informed his perspective and his politics. Thornberry has worked hard to represent the interests of agricultural producers who continually face significant challenges in a rapidly changing world.

He has been a proponent of lower taxes and limited government while supporting American energy production, protecting property rights and upholding Second Amendment rights. In addition to his work on the Armed Services Committee, Thornberry also has served on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligent, the Budget Committee, the Resources Committee, the Select Committee on Homeland Security and the Joint Economic Committee. He also chaired the Task Force on Cybersecurity in 2011 and 2012.

Over more than two decades, Thornberry has amassed institutional knowledge and built friendships with colleagues from both parties. He is well-respected and his words carry weight. His decision, coupled with an earlier similar announcement by Midland’s Mike Conaway, is a blow to the Texas congressional delegation in general and West Texas political influence in particular.

That’s not to say those shoes can’t be filled, only that the learning curve will be steep and the pitfalls many for those ultimately elected. It is no secret the political climate has changed and likely will continue to do so.

“There is a lot of noise going on in Washington, on our television sets, on our radios, in our print media, all the way around,” Thornberry said in our story. “If you are going to do the job representing this district, look after agriculture, Pantex, Bell Helicopter, you are going to have to be able to work with people, even people you may disagree with on some issues. We don’t need more noise. We need somebody who will be able to work with people to get things done.”

And that, among many other qualities, was Thornberry’s gift. The people of Amarillo and the 41 Texas counties he represents owe him a debt of thanks for decades of selfless service on their behalf.