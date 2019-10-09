Wednesday forecast for Austin: Put that pumpkin down and switch your coffee order to iced, because it appears our two-day streak of fall weather has ended.

It will feel like summer again on Wednesday as temperatures rise to a high near 93 degrees under mostly sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.

If temperatures reach 93 degrees, it will tie the record high set on this date at the site of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 1956. Should temperatures climb to 95 degrees, the day will tie the record set at Camp Mabry in 1926, according to the weather service.

Skies will be partly cloudy at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 74 degrees, forecasters said.

More temperatures in the 90s are expected on Thursday before a rainy cold front Friday and a cooler weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 96 and a heat index as high as 102. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m. and a low around 60. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 65. North winds blowing 15 mph could have 25 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 50. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night could have 20 mph gusts.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 71. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 65.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 91.