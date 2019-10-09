The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Lubbock Walk is being held Saturday morning and there are a few changes in store for this year's event.

One change participants will notice quickly is that it is no longer a race. It's a walk that is a bit over two miles long, in an attempt to bring the breast cancer awareness, support and research mission of the More Than Pink Walk closer to the supporters so they know what the money being raised is going toward.

"We wanted to bring the mission closer to those who support us so they can understand how their fundraising is invested," said Mary Frances Hoover, executive director for Susan G. Komen North Texas. "It goes back into services that help our neighbors get life-saving treatment that they wouldn't necessarily be able to get because they have little or no insurance."

The Walk has also been moved to the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater at Mackenzie Park, located at 413 E. Broadway. Parking for participants will be at the South Plains Fairgrounds and there will be shuttles for people who feel unsteady walking down the hill.

Registration fees were different as well, with rates prior to July 31 being $10 and they're now $20 until race day. On the day of the walk, registration fees will be $30. The fees were drastically reduced this year, Hoover said, because they are now introducing fundraising through the event shirts rather than having every participant receive one automatically. The change has helped the organization see a significant increase in fundraising.

All survivors will still receive a T-shirt, regardless of a fundraising donation, and anyone who raises $100 or more will receive a long-sleeve shirt. Every participant will receive a Komen wrap.

"It's going to be chilly, but it will be a really good day," said Hoover. "We have a great and passionate committee."

Volunteer check-in opens at 6 a.m., with registration and check-ins beginning at 6:30 a.m. At 7, the Hope Village and VIP Areas will open, a group photo at 8 a.m., and opening ceremonies at 8:15 a.m. The walk will officially begin at 8:30 a.m. More information about the event and registration is available online at https://komennwtx.org/.