The Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame committee and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman have announced the next class of former Tarleton standouts to take their rightful place within the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame.

The class of 2020 will consist of four individuals across five different sports and grow Tarleton's Hall of Fame to 173 members. The four individuals being inducted this May will include Derrick Ross (Football), Jerry Doyle (Women's Golf), Carla Cooper (Women's Golf) and Collat Johnson (Men's Basketball/Track & Field).

As the 170th member in the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame, Derrick Ross enters as one of the school's greatest running backs and Texan Football players of all time. Ross becomes the 72nd individual from Tarleton Football in the Hall of Fame.

Ross came to Tarleton in 2004 and quickly rose to the top of the Tarleton record books as he guided the Texans to 14 wins in two seasons. In his first game with the Texans, he set the single-game rushing record with 260 yards against New Mexico Highlands. Ross surpassed his own single-game record in 2005 with 269 rushing yards against Western New Mexico and the record still holds to this day. Ross had four 200-yard rushing games in his career, the most in school history. Ross also holds the single-season school record with 22 rushing touchdowns in his junior year. His 39 career touchdowns rank second in school history.

The Huntsville native has the two highest single-season rushing totals in school history with 1,560 yards in his first year on campus which led to him winning the LSC Offensive Back of the Year and he followed it up with 1,512 yards in his senior year. Ross' 156 rushing yards per game as a junior is still a Tarleton record. Ross is the only played in school history to average over 100 yards rushing in a career and he averaged 153.6 yards per game. In just two years, the two-time All-American ran for 3,072 yards which ranks third on the school's all-time rushing list. Ross is one of three Texans to run for over 3,000 yards and the only running back to do it in two years.

The 171st member of the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame left his mark as the greatest golf coach in Tarleton and Lone Star Conference History. Jerry Doyle becomes the fifth member in the Hall of Fame from the Women's Golf team and the ninth coach in Tarleton history to receive the highest athletic honor.

Doyle came to Tarleton in 2000 and made the TexAnns an instant national contender and perennial powerhouse. During his 18 years as head coach, Doyle won 14 Coach of the Year awards, including 10 LSC Coach of the Years - an LSC record - and three Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) West Regional Coach of the Year awards. But Doyle's most prestigious individual award came in 2008, when he was named the WGCA National Coach of the Year.

As great of a coach as Doyle was, he might have been a better recruiter. In the Doyle era, the TexAnns had 11 LSC Player of the Year winners, including 10 straight selections. The TexAnns had seven LSC Freshman of the Year winners and one LSC Newcomer of the Year. Doyle coached 51 All-LSC players, including 32 first-team selections. Doyle coaches 21 WGCA All-Americans in his 18 years. He also thrived in recruiting players who excel academically. The TexAnns had eight LSC Academic Players of the Year and 15 players on the all-academic team. In 2016, Doyle coached the WGCA Division II National Player of the Year in Isabel Jimenez - the first to win the award in LSC history.

The 172nd member of the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame is a former player under Doyle and one of the greatest golfers in Tarleton and Lone Star Conference history. Carla Cooper becomes the sixth member from the women's golf team to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame.

Cooper came to Tarleton in 2007 and immediately became one of the top golfers in the conference and the country. Cooper won the LSC Freshman of the Year in 2008 and followed her freshman campaign with three straight LSC Player of the Year awards, becoming the first women's golfer in LSC history to win the award three times. Cooper also won the LSC Academic Player of the Year award in 2010 and 2011.

Cooper's individual talents translated into team success, as she played a pivotal role in Tarleton women's golf dominating over the last two decades.

In Cooper's four-year career, Tarleton swept the Lone Star Conference Championships, winning four straight conference titles from 2008-11. Cooper and the TexAnns also won four straight NCAA Division II West Regional Championships to advance to the NCAA Tournament, becoming the first Tarleton golfer to achieve that recognition. With Cooper leading the way, the TexAnns had the top two finishes in school history at nationals, coming in fourth place in 2010 and 2011.

The 173rd member of the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame is one of the greatest two-sport athletes in Tarleton history. Collat Johnson becomes the 42nd men's basketball player in Tarleton history and the 29th Track & Field athlete to receive Hall of Fame honors.

Johnson played for Tarleton from 1997-01 and still remains one of the best defensive players in Tarleton Basketball history. Johnson's name is spread all across the Tarleton men's basketball record book as he is second all-time in steals (167), sixth all-time in rebounds (755), eighth all-time in blocks (87) and ninth all-time in double-doubles (17). Johnson ranks fifth in a single season in steals with 59 back in 2001 and 13th in single-season defensive rebounds with 200 back in 1999. There have been seven 20-rebound games in Tarleton history and Johnson has three of them - all coming in 2000.

Tarleton's annual Hall of Fame induction weekend is scheduled for May 1-2 in Stephenville. The induction ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. in the Thompson Student Center Grand Ballroom on Saturday, May 2.