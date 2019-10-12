Saturday

Oct 12, 2019 at 12:01 AM


FRIDAY'S AREA RESULTS

CLASS 6A

District 2-6A

Midland Lee 59, Frenship 36

Odessa Permian 24, Odessa 0

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

District 2-5A

Amarillo 31, Coronado 28

Abilene Cooper 42, Amarillo Palo Duro 6

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

District 3-5A

Lubbock-Cooper 59, Plainview 0

WF Rider 30, Abilene Wylie 12

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Non-District

Seminole 28, Brownfield 13

District 2-4A

Estacado 56, Borger 3

Dalhart 28, Perryton 7

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

District 1-4A

Monahans 42, Snyder 27

Sweetwater 45, Lamesa 8

Greenwood 58, Pecos 6

CLASS 3A

Non-District

Denver City 42, Crane 20

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

District 2-3A

Littlefield 54, Muleshoe 0

Shallowater 30, Amarillo River Road 16

Bushland 58, Slaton 14

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

District 2-3A

Abernathy 63, Stanton 0

Roosevelt 43, Colorado 8

Coahoma 29, Idalou 21

District 3-3A

Childress 27, Friona 7

Spearman 62, Dimmitt 13

Canadian 57, Tulia 14

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

District 2-2A

New Deal 49, Olton 7

Sundown 49, Floydada 7

Post 64, Hale Center 7

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

District 2-2A

Springlake-Earth 62, Plains 6

Sudan 48, Bovina 0

Farwell 18, Seagraves 14

District 4-2A

Tahoka 58, New Home 6

Ralls 55, Lockney 0

Smyer 40, Crosbyton 34

CLASS 1A

Non-District

Roscoe Highland 44, Westbrook 38

Rule 67, Wilson 22

Motley County 74, Valley 24

Loop 53, Silverton 22

Southland 44, Patton Springs 13

Nazareth 48, Lubbock Home School 0

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

District 2-1A

Petersburg 44, Lorenzo 18

Happy 63, Hart 0

District 4-1A

Ira 70, Rotan 0

Aspermont 82, Hermleigh 35

District 5-1A

Whiteface 46, Wellman-Union 30

Ropes 51, Morton 6

District 6-1A

Borden County 54, O'Donnell 8

Klondike 38, Sands 0

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

District 3-1A

Whitharral 56, Cotton Center 8

Anton 77, Lazbuddie 32

District 7-1A

Jayton 50, Guthrie 0

TAPPS DIVISION III

District 1

Lubbock Christian High 44, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14

SATURDAY

SIX-MAN

Division III District 1

Lubbock Kingdom Prep at Wichita Falls Christian, 2 p.m.

OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES

Thursday's Results

CLASS 6A

District 2-6A

Amarillo Tascosa 63, Midland 6

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

District 2-5A

Amarillo Caprock 55, Lubbock High 17

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

District 3-5A

Wichita Falls 27, Randall 10

Friday's Results

CLASS 6A

San Angelo Central 35, Abilene 13

CLASS 4A

Andrews 41, Canyon 22

Clint Mountain View 21, McCamey 14

Dumas 46, Big Spring 0

CLASS 3A

Alpine 52, Iraan 6

Cisco 47, Coleman 0

Anson 55, Merkel 6

Ballinger 31, Bangs 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 32, Breckenridge 0

Wall 35, Clyde 7

CLASS 2A

Cross Plains 25, Haskell 22

Hawley 58, Winters 14

Ozona 39, Stamford 28

Panhandle 52, Boys Ranch 6

Sanford-Fritch 18, Sunray 10

Shamrock 39, Memphis 14

Stinnett West Texas 54, Amarillo Highland Park 14

Vega 52, Booker 6

Wellington 50, Quanah 6

Wheeler 74, Munday 6

Windthorst 24, Archer City 19

CLASS 1A

Balmorhea 46, Midland Trinity 0

Blackwell 68, Santa Anna 6

Eden 48, Bronte 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 67, Sanderson 34

Groom 54, Miami 8

Hamlin 64, Roscoe 0

Knox City 62, Crowell 58

Lefors 60, Follett 34

Sterling City 56, Water Valley 8

White Deer 49, Claude 0

STATEWIDE RESULTS

CLASS 6A

Allen 45, Plano East 14

Arlington Bowie 21, Arlington 20

Arlington Martin 64, Arlington Houston 7

Atascocita 54, Pasadena Memorial 7

Austin Vandegrift 35, Round Rock McNeil 14

Beaumont West Brook 40, Channelview 30

Buda Hays 69, Austin 36

Cedar Hill 49, Mansfield Summit 21

Cibolo Steele 56, San Marcos 3

Converse Judson 54, New Braunfels 20

Cypress Creek 41, Cypress Ridge 20

Cypress Lakes 62, Bryan 10

Cypress Woods 49, Cypress Park 28

Dallas Jesuit 41, Prosper 14

De Soto 43, Mansfield 17

Del Rio 27, Laredo Johnson 3

Dickinson 63, Clear Falls 0

Duncanville 28, Richardson Lake Highlands 6

Eagle Pass 49, Laredo Nixon 21

Edinburg Economedes 24, Donna North 7

Flower Mound 54, Irving Nimitz 6

Flower Mound Marcus 24, Hebron 14

Haltom 23, Euless Trinity 20

Harlingen 35, San Benito 13

Hewitt Midway 42, Copperas Cove 20

Houston Bellaire 54, Houston Chavez 22

Houston King 30, Beaumont United 13

Houston Spring Woods 16, Houston Northbrook 5

Houston Strake Jesuit 24, Alief Hastings 7

Irving MacArthur 45, Irving 14

Katy 45, Katy Morton Ranch 3

Keller 17, Northwest Eaton 12

Keller Central 13, Keller Fossil Ridge 10

Killeen Shoemaker 29, Killeen Ellison 28

Klein Collins 49, Klein Cain 14

La Joya 14, McAllen 7

La Porte 24, Baytown Sterling 21

Laredo United South 41, Laredo Alexander 28

League City Clear Springs 52, Clear Brook 3

Lewisville 35, Coppell 10

Los Fresnos 24, Harlingen South 3

Mansfield Lake Ridge 42, Waxahachie 10

McAllen Memorial 39, PSJA 37

McAllen Rowe 24, PSJA North 19

McKinney Boyd 35, Plano West 22

Mesquite 45, North Mesquite 10

Pearland Dawson 41, Clute Brazoswood 6

Plano 56, McKinney 49

Richardson Pearce 38, Richardson Berkner 14

Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 17

Round Rock 53, Leander 7

Round Rock Stony Point 44, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 29

SA Johnson 42, SA MacArthur 27

SA Brandeis 37, SA O'Connor 15

SA Taft 24, SA Holmes 0

SA Roosevelt 46, SA South San Antonio 0

Schertz Clemens 41, New Braunfels Canyon 13

Smithson Valley 45, SA East Central 13

Southlake Carroll 49, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 0

Temple 56, Killeen 27

The Woodlands College Park 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 28

Tomball Memorial 42, Cypress Bridgeland 14

CLASS 5A

Aledo 57, Burleson 21

Alice 28, Floresville 21

Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Galveston Ball 6

Angleton 33, Rosenberg Terry 3

Austin McCallum 56, Austin Navarro 0

Azle 49, Saginaw Boswell 13

Barbers Hill 28, Baytown Lee 0

Boerne-Champion 41, Lockhart 17

Brenham 41, Marble Falls 13

Carrollton Smith 60, Carrollton Turner 0

Castroville Medina Valley 63, SA Kennedy 7

CC Calallen 24, SA Southside 7

CC Flour Bluff 57, Victoria East 28

CC Miller 65, CC King 13

Cedar Park 38, Georgetown 15

Crosby 13, Port Neches-Groves 7

Crowley 35, Granbury 34

Dallas Highland Park 76, Mansfield Legacy 6

Denton Ryan 35, Colleyville Heritage 9

Dripping Springs 17, Austin LBJ 14

Edcouch-Elsa 36, Mission Sharyland 34

Ennis 42, Sulphur Springs 14

EP Pebble Hills 43, EP Socorro 2

Fort Bend Hightower 29, Texas City 10

Friendswood 34, Richmond Foster 32

Frisco 38, Lake Dallas 7

Frisco Centennial 41, Frisco Liberty 28

Frisco Wakeland 52, Little Elm 14

FW Arlington Heights 27, FW South Hills 9

FW Eastern Hills 54, FW Carter-Riverside 0

Georgetown East View 35, Bastrop 20

Grapevine 28, Denton 14

Gregory-Portland 31, Somerset 21

Huntsville 18, Montgomery 0

Katy Paetow 51, Bryan Rudder 21

Kerrville Tivy 49, Uvalde 0

Lancaster 73, Dallas Sunset 0

Leander Glenn 16, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Longview Pine Tree 42, Jacksonville 25

Magnolia 42, Willis 13

Manvel 58, Houston Milby 0

McKinney North 69, Wylie East 7

Midlothian 33, Everman 14

Mission Memorial 21, Donna 0

Nederland 29, Dayton 17

New Caney 42, Port Arthur Memorial 12

New Caney Porter 31, Baytown Goose Creek 0

North Forney 48, Kaufman 20

Pflugerville Connally 35, Pflugerville 28

Pflugerville Weiss 40, Elgin 24

Princeton 47, Frisco Memorial 20

Red Oak 48, Dallas Kimball 13

Roma 40, Laredo Cigarroa 0

SA Alamo Heights 49, SA Memorial 7

SA Harlandale 31, Eagle Pass Winn 19

SA Lanier 39, SA Edison 0

SA Southwest 35, Laredo Martin 16

SA Wagner 65, SA Highlands 0

Sharyland Pioneer 35, Pharr Valley View 8

The Colony 65, Frisco Heritage 32

Tyler 39, West Mesquite 36

Victoria West 50, CC Carroll 6

Vidor 10, Santa Fe 0

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 38, Dallas Carter 13

Argyle 63, Paris North Lamar 14

Aubrey 42, Vernon 7

Bandera 16, Cuero 15

Beeville Jones 49, La Vernia 28

Bellville 23, Smithville 20

Brownwood 49, Gatesville 0

Bullard 21, Wills Point 16

Carrizo Springs 32, Poteet 28

Carthage 21, Van 7

Celina 34, Paris 0

Crystal City 20, Pearsall 7

Decatur 40, WF Hirschi 28

Devine 42, Hondo 26

El Campo 51, Freeport Brazosport 17

Fischer Canyon Lake 41, Taylor 7

Geronimo Navarro 55, Llano 14

Giddings 21, Caldwell 7

Gilmer 42, Longview Spring Hill 34

Glen Rose 40, Hillsboro 21

Godley 55, Ferris 21

Gonzales 20, Pleasanton 13

Houston Furr 40, Houston North Forest 28

Iowa Park 34, Graham 9

Kilgore 35, Tyler Chapel Hill 7

La Feria 34, Kingsville King 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 26, Bridge City 14

Mexia 37, Fairfield 10

Orange Grove 32, CC West Oso 22

Progreso 75, Harlingen Marine Military 0

Rockport-Fulton 41, Sinton 27

Splendora 48, Livingston 15

Stephenville 21, China Spring 0

Sweeny 13, La Marque 7, OT

Waco Connally 34, Madisonville 17

West Orange-Stark 17, Silsbee 9

Wharton 33, Houston Washington 2

CLASS 3A

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 22, Winona 6

Boyd 42, Paradise 21

Buna 22, Woodville 14

CC London 32, Banquete 6

Clifton 56, Hamilton 13

Cotulla 26, SA Cole 14

Diboll 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0

Dublin 35, Tolar 20

East Bernard 42, Schulenburg 14

East Chambers 28, Orangefield 23

El Maton Tidehaven 21, Van Vleck 14

Falfurrias 32, Santa Gertrudis Academy 3

Ganado 58, Danbury 6

George West 21, San Diego 14

Gladewater Sabine 24, Winnsboro 14

Gunter 20, Holliday 7

Hallettsville 35, Edna 14

Jacksboro 16, Comanche 8

Jourdanton 35, Marion 14

Lexington 56, Florence 7

Lyford 26, Aransas Pass 12

Malakoff 70, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7

Millsap 14, Rio Vista 6

Mineola 17, Gladewater 14

Natalia 31, Stockdale 21

New London West Rusk 30, White Oak 6

Newton 66, Kountze 0

Odem 9, Hebbronville 7

Omaha Pewitt 47, New Diana 21

Palacios 41, Altair Rice 0

Palmer 48, Mildred 13

Pilot Point 57, Ponder 0

Poth 61, Nixon-Smiley 0

Santa Rosa 32, Monte Alto 0

Troup 40, Quitman 7

Troy 42, Little River Academy 14

Universal City Randolph 56, Lytle 7

Van Alstyne 36, Lone Oak 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Yoakum 20

Whitney 42, Maypearl 3

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 10, La Villa 8

Alto 41, Big Sandy 14

Bruni 59, Woodsboro 24

Center Point 42, Harper 14

Centerville 26, Cayuga 6

De Leon 54, Hico 13

Falls City 56, La Pryor 0

Flatonia 48, Burton 14

Freer 29, Ben Bolt 14

Gorman 68, Waco Parkview Christian 13

Groveton 56, Pineland West Sabine 20

Hawkins 14, Gladewater Union Grove 7

Hearne 36, Milano 3

Junction 46, Sabinal 0

Leakey 66, Evant 20

Lindsay 56, Chico 0

Mason 23, Brackett 22

Miles 36, Menard 15

Muenster 23, Cumby 6

Normangee 21, Jewett Leon 13

Petrolia 24, Ranger 23

Refugio 73, Riviera Kaufer 0

San Augustine 83, Hull-Daisetta 0

San Saba 60, Goldthwaite 0

Santo 34, Electra 20

Shelbyville 16, Deweyville 2

Shiner 71, Yorktown 7

Thorndale 36, Thrall 13

Three Rivers 28, Santa Maria 13

Trenton 27, Celeste 0

Valley View 51, Collinsville 6

Weimar 40, Kenedy 6

CLASS 1A

Avalon 46, Apple Springs 27

Blanket 38, Brookesmith 28

Buckholts 26, Prairie Lea 20

Covington 42, Abbott 18

Gilmer Union Hill 52, Trinidad 7

Gordon 58, Morgan 0

Gustine 94, Oglesby 62

Jonesboro 40, Iredell 0

Ladonia Fannindel 64, Tyler Willowbend 18

Lometa 36, Bynum 2

May 71, Strawn 30

Perrin-Whitt 40, Newcastle 36

Richland Springs 50, Medina 0

Rochelle 78, Lingleville 43

Saint Jo 52, Savoy 2

Sidney 58, Mullin 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Oakridge 28, FW Trinity Valley 14

Bay Area Christian 25, Pasadena First Baptist 6

Beaumont Kelly 40, Evadale 0

Bellaire Episcopal 52, Dallas St. Mark 14

Boerne Geneva 35, Schertz John Paul II 0

Bryan Allen Academy 33, Bryan St. Joseph 31

Bulverde Bracken 53, Temple Holy Trinity 8

Dallas Christian 21, Bullard Brook Hill 3

Dallas Parish Episcopal 37, Dallas Bishop Dunne 14

FW Nolan 41, Argyle Liberty Christian 14

Houston Kinkaid 62, Dallas Greenhill 6

Houston Second Baptist 30, Victoria St. Joseph 12

Houston St. John's 24, Houston Christian 12

Houston St. Thomas 31, Tomball Concordia 7

Irving Cistercian 34, FW Country Day 28

John Cooper 35, Casady, Okla. 28

Lake Jackson Brazosport 49, Alvin Living Stones 0

Midland Christian 56, Addison Trinity 7

Muenster Sacred Heart 66, Founders Classical Academy 14

SA Holy Cross 9, CC John Paul 0

SA St. Anthony 66, SA Brooks 7

SA Texas Military 16, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14

Seguin Lifegate 66, Red Oak Ovilla 36

The Woodlands Christian 41, Houston Lutheran North 8

Waco Vanguard 57, Austin Hill Country 52

OTHER

Concordia 64, Round Rock Christian 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Penelope vs. Kopperl, ccd.