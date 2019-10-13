Panhandle area communities are invited to a Wycliffe Associates banquet at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Embassy Suites, 550 S. Buchanan St., where banquet guests will hear how God is moving in the lives of national Bible translators living and working in places where no Bible has ever been seen in the peoples’ heart language.

Dinner reservations are required. Call (888) 490-0591 or (951) 331-1137 for complimentary tickets to the special event.

Many regions of the world are being infiltrated by extremists presenting real dangers to Christians and Bible translation efforts. Wycliffe Associates uses technology to protect mother-tongue Bible translators. The initiative, called Tablets for National Translators, places basic computer tablets loaded with Bible translation software and other applications into the hands of mother-tongue Bible translators, including those who live in high-risk areas.

“Whole language groups are still waiting for the Scriptures — tablets are absolutely essential,” said Bruce Smith, president and CEO of Wycliffe Associates. Computer tablets enable mother-tongue Bible translators to work discreetly and safely and to back up their work online. The tablets are designed to work offline when necessary to avoid eavesdropping by hostile authorities.

More than facilitating security, Tablets for National Translators are accelerating the progress of Bible translation in conjunction with MAST (Mobilized Assistance Supporting Translation) translation workshops. The workshops teach a pioneering new method to national Bible translators, resulting in translating books of the Bible in parallel while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy and quality.

In 2019, Wycliffe Associates hopes to launch Bible translations in 600 new languages. The organization has set a goal of placing 1,525 computer tablets in the next six months, at a cost of $300 each, in the hands of national Bible translators who are passionate to have the Scriptures in their heart languages.

More information can be provided by Donn Hallman, (714) 222-5079.