25 years ago:

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - Hope for peace in Northern Ireland took a giant stride Thursday as Protestant gunmen responded to the Irish Republican Army's peace moves by declaring their own cease-fire.

50 years ago:

NEW YORK - A new police command post is using television cameras to keep an eye on trouble spots in New York.

75 years ago:

DALLAS - C.B. Spencer of Temple, assistant state conservationist of the soil conservation service, has been appointed agricultural director of the Texas Cottonseed Crushers association effective Jan. 1, the association office said today.

100 years ago:

News items from the Terry County Herald - There were about thirty cars of cattle loaded here Saturday headed to the Fort Worth market.