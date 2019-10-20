I’ve been a history buff for as long as I can remember. In fact, when the dust finally settled on my academic career at Texas Tech back in the Jurassic era, I finished with more hours of history than journalism. Some of my fondest classroom memories are opportunities I had to learn from the immensely talented history faculty.

In the years since, that appreciation of history dovetailed nicely with the newspaper world in which I found myself. Depth and context are of equal importance in history and journalism, and it’s certainly true that newspapers get the chance to author the first draft of history.

Through the years, I would find myself wandering into a corner of our building affectionately known as the “morgue.” These days, it is more pleasantly known by the user-friendly euphemism, the “library.” Either way, it is the place where old newspapers, old newspaper stories and maybe even, industry mythology might suggest, old newspaper people, go to die.

It is the place upon entering one has no doubt where one is. The smell of newsprint fills the air. Filing cabinets overflow with folders, clips and photos. This is where the Ghost of Newspapers Past resides. It’s also the place where we’ve stored our bound volumes (a collection of a previous month’s or half-month’s editions) and microfilm archive of virtually every edition we’ve published since Mr. Dillard and Mr. Tubbs founded the operation back in May 1900.

At one time, we had librarians dedicated to maintaining this growing repository of information that would intimidate Dewey Decimal himself. Each day, they would go through the paper’s editions, clip stories and file them accordingly. Personally, my favorite area in the library was the “restricted” file. Back in the day, it was a locked four-drawer cabinet filled with completely subjective stuff someone deemed far too sensitive to be warehoused with the general population of material.

One had to have a pretty compelling reason to score unfettered access to those files. Some of this was easy to understand: Buddy Holly material, the Lubbock Lights incident, a few high-profile court cases. Other subjects, though, were pretty random.

Needless to say, when you’ve accumulated almost 120 years of institutional newsgathering material, it can take up a bit of space. It’s also, at least from the point of view of someone with 25 plus years invested in the business and 40 in the community, irreplaceable. Sadly, through the years, we’ve had some of our archival material mysteriously vanish. It would be heartbreaking to go into a detailed list, but suffice it to say some of our community memories are likely gone forever.

For example, when former Estacado football coach Louis Kelley passed away recently, we discovered a note (from 2001) on his shockingly thin file that simply explained “material in this folder missing.” Because of some of the newspaper projects I’ve been involved in through the years, I’ve spent a lot of time in the library. Most times I can find exactly what I need. Other times, I’m frustrated there is so little material about a certain news-making person or event.

With the rise of and amount of material now available digitally, many younger journalists venture online first to research topics. All of that is well and good, but the material produced here by generations of journalists is unique and unmatched in depth, breadth and scope (even if finding something might require an alphabetical detour or two along the way). It is, as they say, old-school work.

During my first newspaper tour, my worry was something might happen to our archives because they didn’t get as much attention or use as they had. I know others who felt the same way, and 10 or so years ago, there were some initial overtures to Texas Tech about housing this material. Former Group Publisher Robert Granfeldt had similar concerns when he returned a few years ago.

Early this year, we reopened the conversation and, I’m glad to say, Tech officials were excited about the possibility. They have a deep and abiding appreciation for a newspaper’s place in chronicling a community’s history. Several meetings later, we had an agreement that basically states the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library will preserve our newspaper library, bound volumes and associated historical material and that our people will continue to have access when needed.

Having worked with the fine folks at the Southwest Collection through the years, I can’t tell you how happy I am at this turn of events. Their team began moving materials last week. It is, as you can imagine, a huge undertaking, but this treasure trove could not be in better hands.

Through the years, we had researchers and others petition for access to the library because it was the best, and likely only, place to find objective accounts about the city’s history and evolution. Understandably, though, this sort of access was rarely granted.

At some point in the future, as the material is processed and cataloged at Tech, that will change, and students of history will have a chance to learn even more about this awesome place we call home.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.