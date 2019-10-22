The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Cloud Training Services are teaming up to offer two one-day Excel classes on Wednesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 7. Both classes will be held in the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce boardroom at 600 E. Depot Street.

Excel for Business – Level 1 will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This class will be designed for the beginner to intermediate Excel user. This class has no prerequisites and does offer 6.5 CPE hours for CPAs.

Excel for Business – Level 2 will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This class will be designed for the intermediate Excel user and will focus on intermediate Excel formulas, text functions as well as other everyday skills that most intermediate Excel users need. Prerequisites for this class are Excel Level 1 or equivalent knowledge and does also offer 6.5 CPE hours for CPAs.

Cloud Training Services will provide a computer for each student and class sizes are limited.

The November special is $99.50 per class if you use the coupon code HALF. Regular price for each class is $199 each.

To register for the class, visit www.cloudtraining.com. For more information, contact the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.