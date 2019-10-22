GRAND PRAIRIE — Led by another school record run from junior individual gold medalist Emma Curry, the Waxahachie girls cross country team dominated the field to claim their third straight District 7-6A cross country championship at Lynn Creek Park last Thursday.

The Lady Indians placed all five of their scoring runners in the top nine, led by three-time district champion Curry, whose winning time of 18 minutes, 23.14 seconds on the 5,000-meter course was more than a minute and 11 seconds ahead of her closest challenger, South Grand Prairie freshman Marissa Gross.

Junior Alyson Moore came in third in 19:52.78, and sophomore Cori Morgan was fourth in 20:03.91. Freshman Keeley Hearron was seventh in 20:47.47 and senior Karina Huerta finished ninth in 21:00.24.

Other WHS runners in the race were sophomore Charley Hearron, who came in 16th in 21:41.04, and junior Mariel Camargo, who placed 26th in 22:17.51.

Mansfield High was second as a team with 46 points and South Grand Prairie was third with 84.

Next up for the Lady Indians will be the Class 6A Region I cross country meet, which will be this upcoming Monday at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

2 WHS boys in top 8

GRAND PRAIRIE — Senior Julius Luna finished in sixth place and classmate Sam Molina finished eighth on Thursday, leading Waxahachie’s boys cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the District 7-6A meet at Lynn Creek Park.

Luna finished the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16 minutes, 53.87 seconds, with Molina closely behind in 16:57.91. Both Luna and Molina qualified for Monday’s Class 6A Region I meet in Lubbock as medalists.

A trio of sophomores rounded out the scoring for the Indians. Dakoda Moreno finished 18th in 17:38.00, Lucas Molina was 33rd in 18:07.48, and Josh Quilbio was 39th in 18:33.55. Also running for WHS were sophomore Brian Mackel and junior Eric Dyke.

The Indians totaled 104 points as a team, well behind district champion Mansfield’s 27 and runner-up Mansfield Summit’s 82. South Grand Prairie placed third with 89.