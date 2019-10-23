Deserted by even his staunchest allies, embattled Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Lake Jackson, said Tuesday morning that he will not seek reelection. It was a stunning coda to the long rise and sudden demise of a remarkable Texas politician who, over the course of half his lifetime, went from the youngest member of the House to its speaker before falling victim to his own hubris.

Bonnen’s announcement comes after a cascade of Republican House members publicly called for him to step down from his leadership role. Pressure mounted after conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan, a Bonnen critic, last week released his audio recording of a June meeting he had with Bonnen, R-Lake Jackson, and Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock.

The recording, which Sullivan secretly made, captured Bonnen offering media credentials in exchange for Sullivan targeting "moderate" Republican House members in the 2020 GOP primary.

"After much prayer, consultation and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as state representative of District 25, and subsequently as speaker of the House," Bonnen, 47, said in a written statement, which included a list of 43 House Republicans who "have made clear that it is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on."

A Bonnen spokeswoman said he would not step down before his term ends in January 2021 or relinquish his leadership role ahead of the 2021 legislative session.

Bonnen still faces legal peril for his attempt to broker a deal with Sullivan that he initially denied he ever offered, before Sullivan revealed he had secretly recorded the conversation, on which Bonnen’s words were there all the world to hear.

In mid-August, the House General Investigating Committee asked the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit to look into the June 12 meeting for potential violations of law. Jeri Yenne, the district attorney in Brazoria County, who has jurisdiction in the matter because it is Bonnen’s home county, also asked the Rangers to investigate.

"The Texas Rangers did deliver their investigation today," Yenne told the American-Statesman on Tuesday afternoon. Yenne said she would determine whether there was sufficient evidence to proceed with a criminal prosecution by the end of the week.

Hours earlier, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said that Ranger’s "investigation is still ongoing."

Republican desertion

The 43 Republicans who Bonnen said had lost faith in him as speaker included his brother, Greg Bonnen of Friendswood, and former House Speaker Tom Craddick of Midland, who stayed in the House after he was deposed as speaker and replaced by Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, Bonnen’s predecessor as speaker. The list also includes Stephanie Klick of Fort Worth, who chairs the House Republican Caucus, and state Rep. Jim Murphy of Houston, the caucus vice chairman.

By releasing the list of names, Bonnen might have intended to provide those members with the political cover of being able to say they were instrumental in Bonnen deciding give up on winning a second term as speaker. But it also generally identifies those members who were the latest to come to that conclusion.

"You’d think he’d be tired of making lists of members, that that might not be a good idea," said Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, one of the 10 Republican incumbents targeted by Bonnen and Burrows.

On Monday night, five top House Republicans released a statement saying they no longer want Bonnen to serve as speaker.

GOP Reps. Dan Huberty of Houston, Lyle Larson of San Antonio, Four Price of Amarillo, Chris Paddie of Marshall and John Frullo of Lubbock said the secret recording of Bonnen released last week by Sullivan "damaged the reputation of the House and relationships among individual members."

After a House Republican Caucus meeting Friday, the caucus issued a statement condemning Bonnen and Burrows, the former House GOP Caucus chairman.

The caucus had been informed by its counsel that there is no precedent or mechanism for replacing a speaker when the House is not in session. Gov. Greg Abbott could call a special session of the Legislature to give the House an opportunity to do that, but there has been no appetite for a special session from the governor or Republican lawmakers.

Disparaging remarks

The caucus retreat came days after Sullivan, CEO of the political group Empower Texans, publicly released a 64-minute audio recording of his June meeting with Bonnen and Burrows.

In the recording, Bonnen said he’d like to have "an understanding" with Sullivan, who has supported conservative challengers in the past.

"If you need some primaries to fight in, I will leave and (Burrows) will tell you some we’d love if you fought in," Bonnen said. "Not that you need our permission."

Bonnen also disparaged local governments and a handful of House Democrats in the recording, calling state Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, "vile." He also said state Rep. Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston, "makes my skin crawl" and is "a piece of s---."

Bonnen recalled that his Chief of Staff Gavin Massingill said Rosenthal’s wife is going to "be really pissed when she learns he’s gay."

On Monday, Bonnen tried to clarify remarks he made about local governments.

In the recording, Bonnen said he told any mayor or county judge that met with him: "My goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the Legislature for cities and counties."

Bonnen sent out 12 tweets Monday, saying that he has "great respect and admiration for our city officials." He also said he was trying to discuss large cities as opposed to rural areas.

"I am NOT anti local govt, but I AM a pro-taxpayer conservative," he tweeted. "It is the large, progressive, urban local govts that have been working against TX taxpayers for years."

After Bonnen’s announcement that he will not seek reelection, Sullivan sent out a series of tweets about the decision.

"Disgraced #TxLege Speaker @RepDennisBonnen just announced he is not seeking re-election," Sullivan tweeted. "The unethical stain he placed on the @TexasGOP and the House can begin to be cleaned away."

’Dangers of political hubris’

Meanwhile, Texas Democratic party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa called the decision "a victory for transparency and accountability." The group also announced that it would dismiss its lawsuit against Sullivan.

"Texans are tired of politicians, like (Bonnen), who use backroom deals, cover-ups and outright lies to pursue power over everything," Hinojosa said.

Bonnen’s fall marked a most remarkable reversal of fortune for both the speaker, who ended his first session in a golden glow of praise for his leadership, and Sullivan, his nemesis, widely disliked in the Capitol for his unyielding conservative ideology and personal attacks, and whom Bonnen had effectively marginalized.

In his daily email to supporters Tuesday, Sullivan wrote: "Bonnen could have behaved ethically from the start in his dealings with his fellow lawmakers, with me, and with the Texas public. He could have recanted his unethical offer privately when given the opportunity. He instead chose lies, deceit, dishonor, and — ultimately — ruin. He has gone from the third-ranking constitutional officer in Texas to a cautionary tale about the dangers of political hubris."

Sullivan called on Abbott to call a special session that would "give House members the opportunity to replace Bonnen immediately with someone Texans can be proud to call the speaker of the Texas House in 2020," and to address conservative legislative objectives where he believes the regular session fell short, including ending both taxpayer funded lobbying and the withholding of union dues from public sector paychecks.

In a statement, Abbott thanked Bonnen for working with him through the session and said Republicans must work together ahead of the election.

"Looking ahead to 2020, the Republican Party of Texas must unite and work together to retain a majority in the Texas House," Abbott said.