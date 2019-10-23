Fannie Pointer, 62, of Waxahachie passed October 16, 2019. She was a 1975 graduate of Waxahachie High School. In May of 1977, she graduated from Navarro College with a nursing degree. Fannie was employed for 22 years with North Texas Surgery Center and previously with Midway Park Medical Center. Fannie was a lifetime member of Joshua Chapel AME Church, serving in many capacities until her death.

She is preceded in death by her husband Elroy Pointer, Parents and Grandparents.

Fannie is survived by son Kevin Johnson Sr. (Sheron); Daughter Erica Wilcox (Melvin); 4 brothers Bobby Joe Johnson, Willie Lee Johnson, Michael Dewayne Johnson and Danny Johnson Sr.; 3 sisters JoAnn Tatum, Lorrainne Johnson and Jackie Wallace.

Viewing will be Friday from 2-7 PM, followed by Wake from 7-8 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 26, at 11 AM at Joshua Chapel AME Church.

Services are under the direction of Community Funeral Home 1412 MLK JR. Blvd. Waxahachie, Tx. 972-937-5380