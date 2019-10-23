Williamson County is a big place.

Seventeen cities or towns, 10 municipal utility districts, 15 school districts, an interstate highway, the Hill Country, Blackland Prairie and two lakes comprise Williamson County. And I’ve found that each place has its own story, its own people and its own history.

One of the things I love most about being a county commissioner is getting to know the county’s smaller communities, which are great places with proud histories. Places like Granger, Bartlett, Coupland and Thrall have a strong agricultural backbone and even stronger people.

When the federal government started sharply regulating the agricultural markets in the 1970s and farming became more mechanized, these towns plateaued in population and struggled to keep their infrastructure intact. By infrastructure I’m referring to basic services that many of us take for granted, like reliably knowing that water will come out of your kitchen sink, your toilets will flush or your lights will turn on.

And of course there are the potholes — so many according to some that I’m thinking about making it the official mascot of eastern Williamson County. Yet the people of these communities mostly understand county services, and are fine with taking a gravel road over a diverging diamond intersection any day.

I say this to tell you that when appropriate, I work hard to make sure the county steps in and helps these communities. Believe it or not, local governments face regulations that can make it difficult to buy things, and it’s particularly difficult for small communities that don’t have a great deal of staff or expertise to wade through the regulations.

That’s why last week after some hard work by my chief of staff, Michael Cooper, and my purchasing director, Randy Barker, the Commissioners Court passed agreements with these small communities that puts them under the county’s contracts. These agreements allow cities to buy things such as asphalt or vehicles — but under a more superior pricing. Not only does this save money, but it also cuts down on the amount of red tape for cities and towns that often have little or no staff.

With the same mindset of helping our smaller communities, last week I was truly proud to reopen the historic truss bridge on County Road 456 located just outside of Coupland. This amazing 107-year-old bridge that spans Brushy Creek was damaged by flooding caused by the outward effects of Hurricane Harvey, and has been closed ever since.

The closed bridge has been a health and safety problem for the farmers and residents in southeastern Williamson County. It would be equivalent of Mays Street in Round Rock being washing out.

This single lane, iron truss, wooden plank laden bridge has made appearances in "Second Hand Lions" and "Varsity Blues," and is an important part of local history. I want to thank the Texas Department of Transportation and area engineer Bobby Ramthum for their help in getting it open.

You won’t regret making the drive to check it out.

Russ Boles is commissioner of Williamson County Precinct 4, which includes Hutto, Taylor and the eastern portion of Round Rock.