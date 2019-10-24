The Friends of the Dick Smith Library and the Stephenville Historical House Museum is partnering once again to host the 12th annual Spirits of Erath Cemetery Walk.

The theatrical performance will return to Stephenville on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the West End Cemetery.

“This visit to the past gives us a perspective into Erath County’s history and peeks into the lives of those pioneers who settled and built our community,” Cindy Shipman said in a press release. “(Attendees) will learn their secrets, colorful history, and some outlandish events that happened right here.”

Historical characters will include:

• Owners of the Fitzgerald Nursery, Joe and Mary Fitzgerald

• “Happy” McKeown’s wife Jessie

• “All Things Rare” creator Homer Stephen and his bride Tinnie Stephen

• Dr. and Mrs. Brumfield (Just wait until you learn their secret!)

• Jack of All Trades, Upton Barnard

Local actors include Jim and Katrina Hinson, Jennifer Kent, Deborah Liles, Ed Tober, and Sheran and Cliff Weible.

There are two performance times – 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m - on Nov. 3.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes early.

Admission is $5 per person (at the gate) with proceeds benefiting both sponsors.

A folding chair may be brought but must be moved from station to station. Water will be provided. Please note there are no restrooms at the cemetery.

Parking is available across from the cemetery on Lillian Street.

In the event of inclement weather, the performances will be postponed until next spring.

For more information, call Glenda Stone at 254-967-4955.

Daily event updates are available by following the Stephenville Historical House Museum on Facebook.