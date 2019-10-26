Toys For Kids volunteers and owner Wanda Martin are back at work, producing their annual Brown County Christmas family fundraiser started in 1997 by the Martins. Families register and are given a time and date in which they’re brought into a huge warehouse, they’re then assisted by elves in helping pick the perfect new toy for their child, so donated by the community.

Families that need assistance this holiday season can register every Monday and Tuesday in November from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting in December families can register Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. at the Grand Starz, 2323 Belle Plain. All money donations go toward helping the toy wish of a child come true, bikes are the biggest request of Santa. Please don’t bring any electronics.

Several businesses around town will be participating by signing up and collecting toys for families this holiday season from now until Dec. 18 with Toys For Kids.

KOXE and Wendlee Broadcasting will be helping to collect all toys and money for the Toys for Kids organization as they do annually on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

“The community will come out and take part in a friendly competition between both radio stations to raise money and toys,” Martin said. “It’s really a lot of fun.”

Wendlee Broadcasting will be dedicating a full day of broadcasting to spreading the word of the fundraiser, you can drop off all donations to Wendell Broadcasting at the old Hastings Parking lot, now Pierce Furniture Gallery.

“All of us at Wendlee Broadcasting, News Talk KXYL – FM and The Breeze KQBZ – FM anxiously await the kick-off of the big Toys for Kids toy drive,” said Rex Tackett of Wendlee Broadcasting. “It’s all about the kids, helping to make sure Santa visits them. Brown County residents and businesses turn out by the hundreds, with thousands of new toys and thousands of dollars to buy just the right toy for children that otherwise might face a bleak Christmas.”

KOXE will gather at their station along with area businesses. Were toys and money will be collected. KOXE collected 1900 toys and $8,200 in donations last year.

“It’s incredible what Wanda and her family, and other volunteers have done in the years they have done this program,” said Carl Wayne of KOXE. “Literally, thousands of families have benefited from this effort. They are so much appreciated and we at KOXE are so glad to be a part of this organization.”

To volunteer or donate, contact Toys For Kids at 325-646-6822.