The Tarleton State University bands celebrate their 100th anniversary with a week and a half of commemorative events beginning Thursday, Nov. 7, and concluding with a gala concert 10 days later.

Organized in 1919, the program has grown from nine to more than 150 members who participate in more than seven performing ensembles.

The gala concert will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center and feature performances by the Wind Ensemble, Tarleton’s top concert band; Jazz Ensemble I, the university’s top jazz band; and Tarleton’s marching band, The Sound and The Fury.

Band alumni are invited to perform three selections with the combined bands in the concert finale. Tickets are $10 per person, with proceeds benefiting a band trip to the 2019 Pearl Harbor Day Parade in Waikiki, Hawaii.

A banquet honoring the history of the university bands will follow the gala concert in the Thompson Student Center Ballrooms. Band alumni and members of the public are invited.

The Tarleton Bands Centennial Celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, with a Wind Ensemble performance in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Dr. Ben Charles, visiting assistant professor of music, will be guest soloist on Michael Daugherty’s Raise the Roof for solo timpani.

The Tarleton bands will recreate the first on-campus performance at the Hunewell Bandstand on Friday, Nov. 8, at 12:15 p.m. Nine Tarleton students, representing the original 1919 version of the band, will perform music as it would have been heard 100 years ago.

The Tarleton jazz combo will give a similar performance at the Hunewell Bandstand on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 12:15 p.m. Brown bag lunches are encouraged for both events.

The Sound and The Fury will perform for an on-campus birthday bash for the Tarleton campus at Heritage Park at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

Cake and punch will be served, and the public is invited.