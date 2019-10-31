1:50 p.m. update: The Austin area will be under a freeze warning Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The warning will go into effect at 1 a.m. on Friday for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties, the weather service said. The warning will expire at 10 a.m.

Llano, Burnet, Comal, Blanco and Gillespie counties are included in the warning.

Make sure to cover plants and pipes and bring any outdoor pets inside during the freeze warning. Check on friends, family and neighbors to make sure they have a warm place to stay.

Thursday forecast for Austin: Happy Halloween, ghouls and goblins! We hope your costume comes with warm layers, because it will be a cold holiday.

A freeze warning is in effect for the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau, including Williamson, Llano, Burnet, Blanco and Gillespie counties, until 10 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

During a freeze warning, residents should cover plants and pipes and bring outdoor pets inside at night. Be sure to check on your friends, family and neighbors to make sure they have a warm place to stay.

It was 36 degrees at 6:10 a.m. at Camp Mabry. Temperatures are expected to warm up almost 20 degrees during the day to a high of around 55 degrees, the weather service said.

Daytime skies will be sunny and north winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph, forecasters said.

Whether you’re trick-or-treating at night or heading off to a Halloween party, you’ll want to dress warmly as nighttime temperatures will drop to a low near 33 degrees, forecasters said.

Skies will be clear and north winds will calm down to 5 mph at night.

Freezing temperatures are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor and in the Hill Country on Friday, forecasters said. A freeze warning will likely be issued Thursday afternoon for Friday, forecasters said.

Temperatures will warm up a bit after Friday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 62. Mostly clear at night with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 63. North winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 64. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 50.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 80. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 58.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 75.