City renames municipal court after longtime judge

The city of Round Rock municipal courtroom now bears the name of a judge who served there for more than 37 years.

The City Council last week voted to rename the courtroom as the Dan R. McNery Municipal Courtroom, in honor of the late judge who died earlier this year. McNery served as the municipal court judge for more than half of his lifetime, starting in 1982, and practiced law in the community for 39 years.

"He served with integrity and dedication throughout his appointment," said retired court administrator Tracie Glaeser, who sent the formal request to the council to rename the courtroom in his honor. "He lived his life in a way that influenced and positively impacted so many people who continued to learn from him."

McNery called Round Rock home for 44 years, actively participating in the community through his church, business and as judge. He died surrounded by his family on April 30 following a more than two-year battle with cancer.

The city has yet to schedule a dedication ceremony for renaming the courtroom.

—City news release

Police Department recognized for anti-theft program

The Round Rock Police Department received the 2019 Leadership in Crime Prevention award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for its Operation Front Porch program.

Police Chief Allen Banks accepted the award at the association’s annual banquet Oct. 29 in Chicago.

The Police Department is the second recipient of the Leadership in Crime Prevention award, which was first introduced at last year’s banquet. The award recognizes innovative, data-driven, low-cost and high-impact crime prevention programs that build community trust and increase community engagement.

"We are honored for Round Rock to be recognized internationally for this program," Banks said. "Operation Front Porch began as an idea to prevent package theft and it has grown to become a valuable service for our citizens. The program gives residents one less thing to worry about during the holiday shopping season."

Operation Front Porch begins its third year on Nov. 8, when packages will be accepted for drop-off at police headquarters on North Mays Street. The program has grown from 30 packages dropped off at the headquarters in 2017 to 380 in 2018.

Residents can have their packages delivered to police headquarters to deter package theft. The program has the added benefit of allowing police officers to focus on other calls for service.

For more info, visit roundrocktexas.gov/frontporch.

—City news release