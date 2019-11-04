Amarillo College’s Community Concert Band will host its musical celebration of Veterans’ Day at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Concert Hall Theater, located on the college’s Washington Street campus.

This year’s concert will feature guest artist Todd Yukumoto, a saxophonist in the Royal Hawaiian Band and a lecturer of saxophone at the University of Hawaii, according to a news release from the college.

The concert will feature Yukumoto as well as various patriotic songs performed by the ensemble.

The band consists of both community members and current Amarillo College students. The ensemble practices from 7-9 p.m. on Mondays and performs two public concerts each semester.

For more information about the ensemble, visit https://www.actx.edu/music/band.