More than 50 area employers will be at Midway Mall searching for job candidates this week. At a job fair especially for veterans, the event will help applicants individuals with skills in a variety of fields find employment.

The “Red, White and You” job fair that will be held at the expo hall at the mall is hosted by Workforce Solutions Texoma, and Workforce Solutions Texoma Executive Director Janie Bates said the job fair is an exciting time to show case how much area employers really look forward to hiring veterans.

“The enthusiasm with employers is good,” Bates said. “They are excited about people coming into this and our veterans are as well. It gives them a sense of community knowing the employers are seeking their services that excited about hiring them. We will have companies doing interviews on site.”

One aspect that makes hiring veteran’s appealing to employers is the diversity of training they experience while in the service, Bates said. There are some who get extensive medical training while others will have mechanical knowledge and others are good at logistics and most have excellent computer skills, she continued.

“Without fail our employers are willing to hire veterans because of their training and discipline from military experience,” Bates said of the Texoma job market and the event to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. “Many (candidates) will have technical skills. They many have computer skills. One of the main things we hear from employers all the time is give us a person who will show up for work everyday who is drug free and we can train them. We know veterans are trainable because that is what occurred while they were serving.”

Her best advice is to show up prepared for an interview, dress appropriately and bring a resume. For those who need help getting a resume ready, assistance can be found at Workforce Solutions locations in the area.

Among the employers set to appear include manufacturing firms Eaton, Emerson, Ruiz Foods and others HeyDay Entertainment, opening later in the week, will be among the newer establishments seeking employees to fill its ranks.

“It is a very important job fair for (veterans) because it gives them the focus,” Bates said. “They can come and see how many of our local employers are excited to hire veterans. Many of our employers have federal contracts that have quotas to hire veterans, too.”

It will be more than local employers seeking to hire too. Employers from neighboring areas like Fannin and Cooke counties will be present.

“Anyone who is looking for a job should not pass up this opportunity,” Bates said. “You will have more than 50 employers in the same place on the same day. It is a great opportunity to get out there and find a great job.”