Beddie Rene Lowry, age 89, went to heaven on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born July 17, 1930, in Waxahachie, to Carl Preston and Lucy Mae (Jenkins) Mangan.

She was a 1945 graduate of Waxahachie High School. She married Harris Van Lowry at First Baptist Church in Waxahachie on December 10, 1949. He preceded her in death July 5, 2003. Known affectionately to her family and their friends as “Nonnie” and “D-Daddy,” they were devoted to children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who through the years enjoyed spending countless hours under their roof and on the farm.

She worked for many years at the Waxahachie Independent School District administration building. She loved her “admin family,” who have been special visitors to her after her move into assisted living. She was a member of the Brown Street Church of Christ, where she served faithfully until her declining health. Having lost her mother as a teenager, she helped raise her beloved sister Dorothy. She loved her three brothers and told many stories of their childhood adventures in downtown Waxahachie and parts beyond. She had a gift for getting to know people and taking care of others. She was reliable, dependable and a hard worker, completely devoted to family, and a good friend to many.

Left to remember Nonnie with great admiration, love and affection are her three children, Carlita Huff and her husband RG; Harris Van Lowry, Jr. “Butch” and his wife Becky; and Carla Post and her husband Keith; her grandchildren, James Clint Almand and Sherry; Dustin Lowry Almand and Laura; Kristen Lowry Hayslip and Stephen; Harris Van Lowry III “Tres” and Jakee, and Jeffrey Lowry Tarrant; and her great-grandchildren James Kyle Almand, Carson Lee Almand, Kemble Kate Hayslip, Graham Owen Hayslip, Jude Lowry Almand, Hamilton Vance Lowry, Henderson Vaughn Lowry, and Silas Charles Almand who will join the family in December.

She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Hopkins, her stepsister Sandy Matthews, and her sister-in-law Roberta Lowry Smith, several cousins, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, all of whom she continually cared and wanted to know about.

In addition to her husband Harris, she was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother Sue Mangan; brothers Carl Mangan, Jr., Ernest “Buddy” Mangan, and Charles Mangan; and her infant granddaughter, Jennifer Lauren Tarrant.

Celebration service of her life was held on November 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Boze Mitchell McKibben Funeral Home, Walter Buchanan as officiant. Pallbearers were Clint, Almand, Dustin Almand, Tres Lowry, Stephen Hayslip, Jeffrey Tarrant, Kyle Almand, Carson Almand, and Mike Lyle; Honorary Pallbearers, Don Coursey, Max Simpson, Billy Bates, Leland Calvert and Pleasant Mitchell. Burial followed at Hillcrest Burial Park.

