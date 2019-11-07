4:15 p.m. update: Austin temperatures as of 4 p.m. were on the verge of slipping into the mid-40s as a strong cold front was sweeping across Central Texas.

As the front was bearing down on Interstate 35, temperatures west of the freeway were about 10 degrees colder than in locations just a few miles east.

Temperatures at Austin’s main weather station at Camp Mabry in West Austin had dropped to 51 degrees by 4 p.m., about 15 degrees cooler than only a few hours earlier in the day. North winds of 12 mph included gusts as strong as 20 mph and produced a wind chill of 47 degrees.

In western Travis County, temperatures had already dropped to 48 degrees near Lakeway and around 45 degrees near Lago Vista.

11:50 a.m. update: A strong cold front that has already helped generate scattered showers across the Austin metro area is sweeping through the Hill Country and approaching the urban centers along the Interstate 35 corridor.

Temperatures in Austin and along I-35 were largely in the mid-60s as of 11:45 a.m. but it was a markedly different picture behind the front in Gillespie and Llano counties, where temperatures have plummeted into the upper 40s.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for gusty winds later in the day as the cold front pushes through, and temperatures plunging into the low 40s at night.

Friday temperatures are likely to stay below 53, forecasters say, amid blustery north winds of 10 to 15 mph with 20 mph gusts.

10:25 a.m. update: Scattered showers across the Austin metro area have produced around a half-inch of rainfall in some spots, according to rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado RIver Authority.

So far on Thursday, as much as 0.65 inch of rain was recorded near Leander in southwestern Williamson County; 0.49 inch has fallen in Cedar Creek in western Bastrop County; and 0.49 inch was measured near Lago Vista in western Travis County.

The rains are heralding the arrival of a strong cold front that the National Weather Service says will produce gusty winds later in the day and send temperatures plunging into the 40s at night.

Once the cold front sweeps through, temperatures on Friday won’t get any warmer than 53, forecasters say. North winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph could include 20 mph gusts.

8:50 a.m. update: Doppler radar images show a band of storms rolling toward the Interstate 35 corridor ahead of a strong cold front Thursday.

The line of rain-producing clouds, stretching northeast from Marble Falls to Waco and into North Texas, was bearing down on Williamson and Travis counties.

Since midnight, up to a half an inch of rain had already fallen in parts of the Hill Country, including northern Blanco County and portions of Llano and Burnet counties, according to rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Thursday forecast for Austin: Oh boy, do we have a wild weather day on our hands! It will be chilly and rainy and windy and cloudy, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature is expected to be around 67 degrees at 10 a.m., but a cold front moving through Central Texas will have temperatures falling throughout the day, forecasters said. The high will drop to 53 degrees after 10 a.m., they said.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected with a daytime 90% chance of rain. The possibility of rain will decrease to 50% at night, when skies are cloudy.

North winds blowing 15 to 20 mph through the evening could have 25 mph gusts, forecasters said.

You’ll want to bundle up at night when temperatures drop to a low of 43 degrees.

The weekend will be cool and mostly dry, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 53. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 43.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 67. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 46.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 72. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 58.

Monday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 64. Calm south winds will become north in the morning, blowing 15 to 25 mph. Winds could have 30 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 31.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 46. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 52.