The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Ben E. Keith Foods, 2300 N. Lakeside Drive.

Cenikor Foundation, 1001 Wallace Blvd.

La Milpa Tortillas, 1915 S.E. 10th Ave.

McDonalds, 5620 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Sonic Drive In, 7417 S.W. 34th Ave.

The Arbors, 7000 Wolflin Ave.

Water Still Inc., 4712 Bell St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(B/87) Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, 727 S. Polk St. Can opener dirty; leak at three-bay sink; no paper towels at hand sink. COS. Cutting board at prep table is broken; need to clean ceiling fans in dining room and light cover in hallway. Correct by 11/7.

(A/96) Amarillo High School Activity Center, 4225 Danbury Drive. Cooler needs to be replaced with a commercial unit; three-compartment sink with an indirect connection is needed in concession stand. Correct both by next semester.

(A/98) Amarillo High School, 4225 Danbury Drive. Gaskets on pizza make table need to be replaced. Correct by 11/2.

(A/98) Americold Logistics, 10300 S.E. Third Ave. Three-compartment sink is needed. Correct by 11/2.

(A/96) Braums Ice Cream #69, 7401 S.W. 34th Ave. Spatulas torn and not cleanable; items stacked wet; build-up on ice machine guard. COS. Gaskets on two reach-in coolers need to be replaced. Correct by 11/1. Personal items in walk-in need to be on a designated shelf; ice scoops stored on soda racks. Correct by 1/20/2020..

(A/91) Café Blvd and Bar, 5316 E. Amarillo Blvd. Ready-to-eat foods must be protected from raw meats to prevent cross contamination, COS. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually (repeat violation); hand sink in kitchen blocked by mop bucket. Correct by 11/1. Infant flies inside facility; improper thawing procedures used. Correct by 01/20/2020,

(A/95) China Max, 7701 W.I-40. Clean equipment stored above food product. Correct by 10/26. Door to walk-in freezer does not close properly; gasket on door to walk-in freezer needs to be replaced. Correct by 11/2.

(A/90) Delvin’s Restaurant, 1300 N. Hughes St. Chemical sanitizers may not be stored directly on food contact surfaces; chemical working containers must be labeled with common name of the chemical. COS. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually; ready-to eat, TCS (temperature/time controlled for safety) food held more than 24 hours must be date marked; hand washing station spigot handle and soap dispenser must be repaired. Correct by 11/1. Need to clean reach-in cooler by grill station, hot holding unit near hot bar and all spices, containers and other surfaces. Correct by 01/20/2020.

(A/98) Ede’s Custom Meats, 6700 W. McCormick Road. Three-compartment sink must be installed.

(A/94) Elmo’s Drive In, 2618 S.W. Third Ave. Employee medications in establishment must be labeled and stored in a specified location. COS. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 11/1. Handle and door to walk-in cooler must be cleaned more frequently; clean sides of ice bin. Correct by 1/20/2020.

(A/94) Faith City Mission, 401 S.E. Second Ave. Kitchen wipe down rags must be kept in sanitizer at proper strength; remove dust from all walls and equipment. COS. Need to clean inside ice machine and splatters over cook top; slicer not cleaned properly. Correct by 10/26. Walls are greasy; floor tiles loose or missing; rust on vents on ceiling; dust and grease on vent hood; tops of all equipment must be clean; fire extinguisher and vent hood fire suppression must be inspected and passed. Correct by 10/23/2020.

(A/96) Fat Boys BBQ, 103 N. 23rd St., Canyon. Ice bath needed more ice to ensure potato salad and coleslaw was kept cold during service. COS. Several large holes in back screen door; several flies in establishment. Correct by 1/20/2020.

(A/97) Frito Lay, 1051 N. Forest St. Three-compartment sink needed. Correct by 11/2. Floor, wall and ceiling surfaces in bathrooms and above ice machine must be smooth, durable, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. (repeat violation). Correct by 1/20/2020.

(A/97) Garden Fresh Fruteria La Hacienda, 1821 S.E. Third Ave. Weight scale pans dirty. Correct by 10/26.

(A/97) Leo’s Gigs & Suds, 7701 E. Amarillo Blvd. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 11/1. Beer lines leading from keg to beer tap inside walk-in cooler need to be cleaned. Correct by 1/20/2020.

(A/91) Longhorn Steakhouse, 8200 W. I-40. Water on top of soda boxes; food debris build-up on kitchen food contact surfaces. Correct by 10/26. Racks in reach-in cooler are pilling. Correct by 11/2. Bread stored under bug zap machine. Correct by 1/21/2020.

(B/81) Lys Café, 5615 E. Amarillo Blvd. Sprouts in cold holding at improper temperature; items requiring refrigeration after opening must not be left at room temperature; cooked shrimp in hot holding at improper temperature; no disposable towels at hand sink. COS. All food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 10/25. Refrigeration, cooking and hot holding equipment must be commercial grade; ready-to-eat, TCS food stored more than 24 hours must be date marked. Correct by 11/1. Ensure pests are not in facility; food must be stored covered to protect from contamination; food storage containers holding non-easily identifiable foods must be labeled with common name of food; all floors, walls and ceilings must be clean. Correct by 01/20/2020.

(A/96) Palace Coffee Co., 817 S. Polk St. All chemicals must be stored so contamination of food and food equipment is prevented. COS. Floor tiles are loose and not easily cleanable. Correct by 1/20/2020.

(B/87) Rain Premier Sushi Bar & Lounge, 817 S. Polk St. Employee did not wash hands before putting on gloves; chemicals must not be stored on floor; hand sink being used as dump sink; need to clean edge of grill, air vent area, back door, walk-in cooler shelves and blower cover. COS. Leak at three-bay sink. Correct by 10/26. Back room wall damaged; gap at back door. Correct by 11/21.

(A/98) Schlotzsky’s/Cinnabon, 1612 Ross St. Inside ice machine door along frame is rusted. Correct by 11/2.

(A/91) Subway #11143-326, 105 N. 23rd St., Canyon. All employees must wash hands before putting on gloves. COS. Food manager must register certificate with city of Amarillo annually; cutting board heavily scored and needs to be resurfaced or replaced. Correct by 11/1. Certified food manager needed. Correct by 12/22. Food in walk-in cooler stored on floor; employee personal items must be stored away from food and food use items. Correct by 1/20/2020.

(A/97) The Cake Company, 1502 Fifth Ave., Canyon. Sanitizer on dishwasher not operating properly. Correct by 11/01. Employee cell phone stored on table with dough sheeter. Correct by 01/20/2020.

(C/71) Tx Chicken Wok, 3205 E. I-40.Milk product in refrigerator at improper temperature; foods requiring refrigeration not refrigerated; chemicals stored on floor; sanitizer must be prepared and ready for use when working with foods and food equipment; no disposable towels at hand sink; wet kitchen rags not held in sanitizer. COS. No hot water at dish wash sink; all non-easily identifiable foods must be labeled with common name. Correct by 10/22. Food containers and food prep surfaces not clean; equipment, food contact surfaces and utensils not clean to sight and touch. Correct by 10/25. Insects in kitchen; all equipment must be kept clean; hand sink drains too slow; floors and walls dirty; water standing on floor in kitchen. Correct by 10/29, Need a sign or menu labels stating consuming undercooked foods may be hazardous to your health. Correct by 11/1. Ceiling is peeling paint and sagging at wait station area. Correct by 1/20/2020.

(A/95) Waffle House #534, 2110 S. Coulter St. All prep/open food must be date marked and discarded after seven days. Correct by 10/26. Employee drinks stored with food for sale to public; refuse in dust pan inside store. Correct by 01/21/2020,