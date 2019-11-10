The request that landed in my inbox earlier this week was simple enough: “Do you guys ever run anonymous editorials?” To be completely accurate, it seemed this writer was more curious about a letter to the editor. Regardless, the answer in either case is no.

Without giving too much away because we’re looking into this as a possible news story, the writer is unhappy with a local entity and called into question some of its business practices. First things first. We don’t run anonymous letters. They open too many avenues of exposure and criticism. The average reader tends to believe the letter was written by someone at the paper just to get something in the public sphere.

Rare is the altruistic person completely and totally devoted to the greater good. Almost everyone has some kind of motivation, otherwise they wouldn’t take the step of contacting the media.

Truth be told, I rarely read anonymous letters. If there’s no signature or contact information, how do you follow up? I’ve yet to see the subject matter so explosive and chilling that the cloak of anonymity would be required. With a signature, I can follow up, explain policies, answer questions and talk about the parameters of confidentiality.

More important, though, if something questionable is happening, we can check it out and give the other party an opportunity to comment. I have told people through the years, you may not like what I write, but I will always give you a chance to respond to what I’m writing. This has resulted in some late-night phone calls to chancellors, athletic directors and head coaches through the years.

Typically, they were unhappy about the hour of disturbance but (eventually) appreciative of the effort. By the way, it’s getting more difficult to handle even this simple part of the job with all the layers of people dedicated to public relations and community affairs. I like being able to pick up a phone and call the person I want to talk to without explaining myself to gatekeepers of various ranks of different levels of sympathy.

The reader deserves to know the source of our information. That’s not the same as saying they deserve to know who tipped us to a story. We don’t compromise people who could face repercussions for making something public that was supposed to remain private. Chasing a story down is much different from reporting a story.

Names provide credibility and authority behind what we report. There is also an accountability factor involved in this. An editor I worked for years ago reminded us how important it was to get people on the record. This meant asking precise questions, recording responses verbatim and then sharing those words in a story. The public could make up its mind and would know if someone’s words didn’t line up with the truth of a situation.

For example, many years ago, a local football coach reportedly was offered a comparable position at another school. The original report was anonymously sourced by another outlet. We started looking into it by contacting the coach, who hemmed and hawed and did everything possible to say the original story might be true or might not be true or could be true, but the coach would be sure to “let us know” if there turned out to be something to it.

We quoted the coach word for word. The original story was true, and the coach looked disingenuous. I appreciate sources who shoot straight, and I know there are times when people can’t divulge certain details because of factors beyond their control. In some of those instances, off-the-record conversations can provide context and understanding. I appreciate that as well.

I say all of this merely to delve into the shades of gray that come with the job. It’s much more difficult today because, really, news makers don’t even have to talk to reporters. They can upload a video to social media and disseminate their views without worrying about material being filtered through the lens of the reporting process.

Beyond this, what about instances where we seek comment from another party and they intentionally distort facts? There is a constellation of considerations here. The Society of Professional Journalists’ code of ethics stipulates that we are to “diligently seek subjects of news coverage to allow them to respond to criticism or allegations of wrongdoing.”

Sounds simple enough unless it’s a case of someone more interested in these novel concepts that have come to be called “alternative facts” and its kissing cousin, “fake news.” Well, the same code says we are to be “vigilant and courageous about holding those with power accountable.” We’ve seen instances of journalists pushing back on responses to questions they knew to be false, but where’s the line? Because we’re also ethically supposed to support the open and civil exchange of views – and this is important – even views we find repugnant.

In the old days, our job was pretty straightforward. We cover the community by surfacing compelling and relevant stories. This can only be done one day at a time by building relationships with sources and newsmakers who trust us. We disseminate what they say to the public and expect the public to be sharp enough to make informed decisions about what they read for themselves. They know truthful wheat from false chaff.

The line is frequently blurry, though, and it’s up to us to do all we can to make things as clear and transparent as possible for today’s news consumers.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.