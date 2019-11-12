25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - As the smoke clears from a political campaign in which voters rewarded a barrage of anti-welfare attacks, Democrats and Republicans each appear ready to cut benefits, increase work obligations and provide less protection for the 14.3 million people who rely on Aid to Families with Dependent Children, the main federal welfare program.

50 years ago:

BEAUMONT - Sen. John Tower, R-Tex, said Wednesday that the American public must insist that its public servants do what they are supposed to do.

75 years ago:

LONDON - The new V-2 rockets fall like shooting stars and although they are nothing compared to the buzz bombs as a terror weapon, they make a whale of a bang that can be heard for ten miles.

100 years go:

A large number of Methodist preachers and laymen from Abilene and other parts of Central West Texas left Abilene for Lubbock Monday night, where the annual meeting of the Northwest Texas Conference will open Wednesday morning.