LAKEWAY

City to host meetings

on deer management

The city of Lakeway will host two open houses to learn about the history of the deer population in the city and offer input on options for deer management.

Open houses will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Lakeway, Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek. Both sessions will be the same.

Members of the Wildlife Advisory Committee will answer questions about the deer population and other wildlife in Lakeway. There will also be a chance to comment on deer management options.

For information: info@lakeway-tx.gov.

NORTH AUSTIN

Grief center offers

weekly craft program

The Austin Center for Grief and Loss, 2413 Greenlawn Parkway, is hosting a weekly community group, Community and Crafting with Jane, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays.

The program, intended for those who are grieving a loss, is facilitated by Jane Lippmann, a retired associate dean and professor from the University of Texas. Attendees can bring a book or something to work on. Supplies will be provided.

GEORGETOWN

Animal Shelter conducts

low-cost vaccination clinic

The Georgetown Animal Shelter, 110 W.L. Walden Drive, will conduct its final low-cost vaccination clinic of the year from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The walk-in clinic is for cats and dogs. Pets can get a free microchip with the purchase of any vaccine. All dogs must be on a leash and cats should be in a carrier. Payment is by cash or check only; debit or credit cards will not be accepted.

Dog vaccines cost $5 for rabies, $10 for distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvo combo and $5 for bordetella. Cat vaccines cost $5 for rabies and $10 for a rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia combo.

For information: animalsvc@georgetown.org; pets.georgetown.org.

BUDA

City seeks volunteers

for census committee

The city of Buda has announced it will establish a Complete Count Committee for the U.S. Census 2020 to share information and promote that all residents participate.

Those interested in serving on the committee must complete and submit an application by Friday to be considered for appointment at the Nov. 19 City Council meeting.

For applications: bit.ly/2qCG0L2.

BASTROP COUNTY

Restaurant donates

$2,600 to food pantry

Whataburger in Bastrop raised $2,600 for the Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry and Support Center during the restaurant’s annual fundraising drive. Whataburger supports local nonprofits by raising funds at its restaurant.

Tresha Silva, executive director of the Bastrop Emergency Food Pantry, said the donation would be able to provide 17,333 pounds of food and 13,867 meals.

The food pantry provides support to Bastrop County residents through emergency food contributions, educational workshops and family assistance programs.

Anyone interested in donating to the nonprofit may do so at its website, bastropfoodpantry.org/donate. The Anderson Foundation, a charitable foundation, is matching up to $10,000 in donations to the food pantry.

BEE CAVE

Hotel raises $3,800

to battle breast cancer

The Sonesta Bee Cave hotel has raised $3,830 through its Hanger Donation Program for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each hotel room was equipped with a pink “do not disturb” sign, which guests utilized to forego housekeeping services. For each night a guest placed the hanger on their door, the hotel donated $5 to the American Cancer Society.

The hotel had 338 guests participate in the program, resulting in $1,600 dollars in donations. The Sonesta team also initiated Jean Fridays, allowing staff to wear casual attire for a $5 donation raising $280. The hotel’s general manager, John Dallas, contributed $790 by way of the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

In an effort to raise awareness and increase the hotel’s donation, the hotel’s owner matched the program’s donation amount. In total, Sonesta Bee Cave raised $3,830 for the American Cancer Society.

