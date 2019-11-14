Two people were killed in a San Marcos crash involving a dump truck early Thursday, San Marcos police said.

Officers responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near CM Allen Parkway around 2:45 a.m.

A vehicle that was possibly stopped in the road or going slow in the right lane was hit from behind by a 2007 Chevrolet dump truck, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was killed instantly, police said. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the dump truck, 20-year-old Isaac Fettig, was taken to Seton Medical Center Hays in Kyle with minor injuries, police said.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours while police investigated.