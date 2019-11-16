25 years ago:

MIAMI - After pounding South Florida with three days of wind-whipped rain, Tropical Storm Gordon sped across the state’s midsection Wednesday, re-emerged in the Atlantic Ocean and headed north for the Carolinas.

50 years ago:

SPACE CENTER, Houston - More than halfway to target, the Apollo 12 pilots gave their spaceship a rocket-kick ahead of Saturday, surrendering a safety factor that guaranteed their return to earth if trouble bars them from the moon.

75 years ago:

COLUMBIA, S.C. - If Allied forces had not landed on the continent June 6, “little would have been left of London,” because of the flying bomb menace, War Mobilization Director Byrnes said today.

100 years ago:

WASHINGTON - After three ineffectual attempts to ratify the peace treaty had failed, the senate tonight gave up the attempt and laid the treaty aside.