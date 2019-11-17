AUSTIN

Business leaders raise

$23,000 for homeless shelter

One week after the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce announced plans to build a temporary homeless shelter, local business leaders have raised $23,000 toward the effort.

Chamber officials said the shelter, a tent facility made from tensioned fabric, would cost $2 million to initially build, and another $3 million to $5 million to get it up and running. The group hopes to keep the shelter open for two years for a total cost of $14 million, which they hope to raise in private donations through the ATX Helps campaign, a coalition of businesses, faith-based groups and philanthropic organizations.

Chamber President Mike Rollins said most of the money for the shelter have come from small donations of $200 or less, and conversations with larger donors are ongoing.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Drop-off sites announced

for global Christmas project

Several sites in Austin and Pflugerville will serve as a drop-off location for shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week from Monday through Nov. 25.

Locations include Great Hills Baptist Church, 10500 Jollyville Road, Austin; First Baptist Church, 306 S. 10th St., Pflugerville; Bethany Lutheran Church, 3701 W. Slaughter Lane, Austin; St. Lukes on the Lake Episcopal Church, 5600 RM 620 North, Austin; LifeAustin, 8901 Texas 71 West; Shoreline Church, 15201 Burnet Road, Austin; and Hyde Park Baptist Church/Senior Adult Center, 3810 Speedway, Austin. For times: sampur.se/2NSd8rb.

The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches to deliver gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. Shoeboxes can be filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

EAST AUSTIN

Dell Children’s awarded

$50,000 grant for coordinator

Dell Children’s Medical Center has received a $50,000 infrastructure grant awarded by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The grant supports a research coordinator to ensure more kids can be treated on clinical trials.

Infrastructure Grants are awarded based on the need of the institution and its patients, anticipated results of the grant and local participation in St. Baldrick’s fundraising events and activities.

ROUND ROCK

Public hearing Tuesday

on preservation plan

The city of Round Rock will host a public hearing of the Historic Preservation Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council chambers on the first floor of City Hall, 221 E. Main St.

The panel will consider public testimony on the city’s draft 10-year historic preservation plan. Once recommended by the committee, the historic preservation plan is proposed for inclusion in the city’s comprehensive plan Round Rock 2030, with anticipated adoption in 2020.

For information: 512-218-5428; roundrock2030@roundrocktexas.gov.

SAN MARCOS

Education summit

takes place Tuesday

The Greater San Marcos Partnership, the regional economic development organization for Hays and Caldwell counties, will host the Greater San Marcos Education Summit 2019.

The summit will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty Lane. It will highlight the career and technical education programs that are helping to fill the workforce gaps across the two-county region.

The summit will feature a keynote address by Susan Dawson, president and executive director of E3 Alliance. A panel of superintendents will share insights on the challenges, progress and partnerships involved in preparing students for career paths that will represent the region’s workforce capabilities.

For tickets: greatersanmarcostx.com/education-summit.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

American-Statesman staff