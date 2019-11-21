Travis County Water District 10 is transitioning its water meters from mechanical to electronic, and district officials said the change will allow customers to get a better understanding of how much water they are using.

General Manager Carla Glass said the district will spend approximately $1.6 million to update the estimated 3,000 meters, which includes customers in West Lake Hills and the major subdivisions of Westwood, Rolling Hills West, Knollwood, Westlake Highlands, Sundown Parkway, Camelot and the original Rob Roy Ranch.

Glass said the district’s decision to move to electronic meters comes after the board of directors took a look at how to maintain and update the district’s infrastructure.

“The district took into account financial impacts, lifespan, maintenance costs and needs, and staying up to date with the infrastructure,” Glass said. “Electric meters were the best option.”

The board also weighed the benefits of going electronic, she said.

The updated system will be equipped with a few new features including early leak detection and daily usage updates. Glass said the meter will read in 15 minute increments and post updates to the customer’s account four times a day. The system will also be able to break down when the water is being used the most and monitor temperature and precipitation levels. If water is being used for a 24-hour period constantly the district will also be alerted so it can inquire if a leak is present.

“Customers can set their own parameters and will receive an email or text to let them know they’ve met that threshold,” Glass said.

The update, which will not require a rate increase, will also remove the human error element. The meter reads are transmitted by cellular signal into the data system directly, which eliminates the need for someone to go out and physically read the meter and accidentally record it inaccurately, Glass said.

Installation of the meters began in September and is expected to conclude in January. About 800, or 25%, of the estimated 3,000 meters have been installed as of Tuesday, Glass said.

During the installation process, Glass said customers will receive a notice on their door the installation is about to begin in their area. While the meter is being replaced, customers will experience a short water outage for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. When the water returns air or discolored water is possible. Customers are being told to flush the lines using a water hose or bathtub for up to three minutes. Sink faucets are not recommended, Glass said.

The online software and tools will not be available to customers until January. A notice will be mailed to customers ahead of the online launch.

“With age of the district (electronic meters and the new online system) helps us to reach out to our customers,” Glass said. “and alert them to possible leaks and also ways to conserve water.”