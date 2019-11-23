Chamber hires accounting specialist

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the hiring of Taleigh Gorman as its accounting specialist. She began her official duties on Nov. 4

A native of Lubbock, Gorman graduated from Monterey High School in 2014 and upon graduation has worked in various aspects of the customer service industry. She is currently attending South Plains College where she is working toward a degree in Criminal Justice.

As the accounting specialist, Gorman will handle accounts payable and receivable, while assisting the CFO/COO in all aspects of accounting. Gorman will also assist with the Total Resource Campaign (TRC) and front office operations.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents almost 1,700 businesses and over 79,000 employees on the South Plains which accounts for over $2 billion in annual household earnings in Lubbock and West Texas. Since 1913 the Chamber, as a catalyst for business growth; a convener of leaders and influencers; and a champion for a stronger community, has served as a unified voice of business by actively advocating for a pro-jobs, pro-growth, pro-business climate.

Send business news to sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com. Announcements are due Thursday at noon for Sunday publication.