AUSTIN

Foundation awards

$180,000 to nonprofits

The Hispanic Impact Fund at Austin Community Foundation has announced six local nonprofits were chosen to receive a combined total of $180,000.

The Hispanic Impact Fund is a giving network led by the foundation to support the economic security and advancement of Hispanic Central Texans through data-informed grant-making. The fund brings together people and companies to learn about critical issues in the region, pool their giving and choose causes to support through an annual vote.

Early Childhood Education grants were awarded to Avance-Austin, $50,000, and Todos Juntos, $10,000. Health and Wellness grants were awarded to Catholic Charities of Central Texas, $50,000, and Vela, $10,000. Job Skills and Entrepreneurship grants were given to Grameen America, $50,000, and Economic Growth Business Incubator, $10,000.

LAGO VISTA

City hires its first

Parks and Rec director

The city of Lago Vista has hired Chris Mobley as its first Parks and Recreation director.

Mobley will be responsible for developing the foundation of the Parks and Recreation Department, managing its facilities, developing recreation programs and overseeing the development of the new Sports Complex.

Mobley previously served as the Parks and Recreation director for Denison, the assistant parks director in Sugar Land, the Recreation Center supervisor in Irving and the recreation manager in Winslow, Ariz.

AUSTIN

Store drive collecting

bears, bedtime toys

Mattress Firm stores in Austin are hosting the annual Bears and Bedtime Toys Drive benefiting foster youths in the community through Dec. 15.

Stores will accept new, unwrapped teddy bears, stuffed animals and other bedtime toys. All proceeds will be donated to Austin Angels, Foster Angels of Central Texas and Helping Hand Home for Children.

Mattress Firm will sell teddy bears in stores through its Show You Care, Buy a Bear program. Buyers can keep the bear or place it in the toy drive collection bin.

For store locations: bit.ly/2OtSKvM.

AUSTIN

Netspend gives $30,000

through Community Connect

Austin-based Netspend recently gifted over $30,000 to Austin residents in various neighborhoods as part of its annual Community Connect event.

Over 400 Netspend team members helped residents by gifting art supplies to a recreation center, paying for prescriptions at an H-E-B pharmacy, purchasing Thanksgiving groceries, paying off outstanding bills at a pediatric dentist office and helping a mother pay for supplies to fundraise for her daughter and girls to attend camp.

CEDAR PARK

Golf tourney raises

money for scholarships

The Cedar Park Parks and Recreation Department will present a youth scholarship benefit golf tournament at 10 a.m. Monday at the Twin Creeks Country Club, 3201 Twin Creeks Club Drive.

The tournament includes golf, cart fees, lunch, contests, prizes and refreshments. Proceeds provide scholarships to Cedar Park-area youths for recreational programs. Registration and practice range will begin at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start will begin at noon.

To register: cpparks.net.

GEORGETOWN

Library is featured

in Christmas ornaments

The Georgetown Main Street Program is offering a limited-edition collectible brass Christmas ornament featuring the Public Library and holiday greeting cards with art by residents and Georgetown school district students highlighting “The Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas.”

Ornaments and greeting card packs may be purchased at the Georgetown Visitors Center, 103 W. Seventh St. The cost of the ornament is $20, and greeting cards are $12 for a pack of 10. Payments by cash, check or credit are accepted.

All proceeds from the ornament and greeting card sales help fund Main Street projects and the Façade Fund Grant Program.

American-Statesman staff