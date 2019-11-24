If all goes as planned, this time next week I will be in a pumpkin pie-induced coma and recuperating from one too many games of Spades.

That’s how the Vanden Berges roll on Thanksgiving Day: There’s delicious food followed by relentless teasing, fierce card games and pie. Lots and lots of pie.

Holidays are always fun with our clan and over the years we have stuck to some pretty strict traditions.

My mother-in-law always cooks the main turkey crammed full of her famous sausage stuffing accompanied by red cabbage, riced potatoes and that delicious green bean casserole whipped up by yours truly. (Stop laughing.)

We all congregate wherever we can find a spot to sit and most of the time it’s too loud to hear yourself think.

I love it.

The traditions that have quietly taken over throughout the years are ones that give me comfort. I love routine and family and the holiday season brings all of that together.

As our family prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving next week I wondered what families in Glen Rose are planning for their Thanksgiving Day feast.

So we asked on Facebook and here is some of the feedback we received.

JESSICA DOUGLAS: Her family enjoys a turkey that’s deep fried accompanied with cranberry-jalapeno dip. Yum.

“I make green bean casserole for the family but I don’t eat it,” she said. “I LOVE my sweet potato casserole I make.”

And her favorite dessert? Pumpkin and pecan pie.

PATTI HAWKINS: This family gets fancy. Their turkey is made with a brine marinade and is served with cornbread dressing and “wiggly” cranberry salad, which sounds interesting.

DEBBIE KEY-GREEN: She likes her turkey roasted with dressing, cranberry sauce and cherry cheesecake. No green beans.

And finally, our favorite sports correspondent JAY HINTON: His clan takes their turkey smoked and served with dressing, cranberry sauce and traditional pumpkin pie. Negative on the green bean casserole. (Jay, you’re missing out!)

Whatever is on your Thanksgiving Day menu, I hope love is the main course followed by huge helpings of joy and laughter!

Happy Turkey Day, friends!