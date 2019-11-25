Black Friday is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year with businesses awarding discounts and starting sales on items to kick off the holiday season.

For local businesses especially, it is important for residents to shop at stores in their neighborhood in order to keep them in business.

The Reporter interviewed four local business owners and learned how much their sales increase this time of year and how much shopping locally means to them.

Owner of Shoo-Fly Soda Shop, Tammie Stone, says local support means “everything” to her.

“When you have the down time of tourism, you hope you have your locals that are going to support you and we’re getting to where we have more and more locals,” she said.

[Local support] is huge,” said owner of Paisley Reece, Jessica Berta. “Even though it’s a tourist town, even though everything is a social media world and there’s online shopping on Amazon, it’s so easy. It’s nice that my local customers can still look online and then call me or just jump inside the store and grab what they need. It’s easy and convenient for them and they like being able to see everything online. It brings more money to the town when we try to keep people shopping local instead of the big department stores.”

Cheerful Heart Gifts & Boutique owner Melanie Vaden said she is trying to get more locals to shop in Glen Rose instead of having to go to Fort Worth.

“If we can keep them here, that not only helps us with the small businesses, but it also helps our community because the sales tax stay with us,” she said. “We build a rapport with our residents and it’s neat because we have ladies that have gone through cancer and we’ve been able to pray with them and keep up with them. If there’s a new child born into the family, it’s awesome because we get to be part of their story. Instead of it just being a sale, to us, it’s building our family and our rapport with those people. We want them to feel like they are a part of us as much as we are a part of them.”

Nicole Karels, owner of Tracks in Time Too said local support is like “supporting your own community.”

“Instead of supporting these big high-end CEOs, you know that you’re going to be able to send their kids to ballet practice or soccer practice or football practice. To me, it’s supporting your community,” she said.

Online shopping during Black Friday is becoming popular as well.

In 2018, Thanksgiving Day brought in $3.7 billion in online sales, a growth of 28% year over year while Black Friday brought in a record $6.2 billion in online sales, a growth of 23.6% year over year according to www.forbes.com.

The Thanksgiving holiday is definitely the time to shop with statistics showing that for 2018, over 165 million people shopped over the weekend, slightly over the number predicted.

“December is our second-best month of the year,” Stone said. “Right before Thanksgiving up to Christmas is really good. Sales increase quite a bit. Black Friday will be popular too because we have a parade that night and we have the lighting of the tree, so we get a lot of business.”

Paisley Reece will have a 24-hour Black Friday sale starting midnight on Thanksgiving with 40 percent off bags and 30 percent off all shoes and boots.

Berta said that for her store, her sales increase at least 40 percent.

“It’s a big jump for that day because there are a lot of local people who don’t want to go all the way to the city. Our locals help us on Black Friday and they can even still shop the Cyber Monday sales and pick up in store,” she said.

Cheerful Heart will be offering a free gift to each customer that purchases an item.

“It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those that help support Cheerful,” Vaden said. “The beauty of it is since I've owned the business for three years, every Black Friday has increased in sales for us. From a normal day to our Black Friday, I would say I see at least a 30-35 percent increase.”

Tracks in Time Too will have a 24-hour Black Friday sale as well as a small Saturday sale. Christmas ornaments, candles, beanies, children’s clothes and adult clothes will be on sale.

“On Saturday, I’ll do cookies for the kids and wine for the adults, so they can come in and get an order while they shop. I like the small Saturday because it’s kind of our big day,” Karels said.