New dental office coming to the city

Two dentists are opening a full service, state of the art office next month on Gattis School Road.

Derek Stringham, DMD, and Michelle Prieto, DMD, will be offering dental services at the brand new office, Gattis School Road Dental, beginning Dec. 12.

According to a media release, the office will be equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry. Services to be offered at the office range from routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services.

"We are excited to be joining the Round Rock community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages," Stringham said in the release. "Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors."

Stringham earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Dental Medicine in Florida.

Prieto received her Doctorate of Dental Medicine at Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine, and continued on to receive her Advanced Education in General Dentistry at the Miami Veterans Affairs Hospital.

"Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care," Prieto said in the release. "We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine."

Gattis School Road Dental is located at 3733 Gattis School Rd. Appointments can be made by calling 737-250-2851 or visiting GattisSchoolRoadDental.com.

—Staff report

District fine arts director named Outstanding Music Administrator

Round Rock school district Director of Fine Arts Lisa Roebuck recently was named the 2019 Outstanding Music Administrator by the Texas Music Administrators Conference.

Nominated through peers and colleagues, the award recognizes outstanding administrators in music education. Roebuck is set to be honored at the upcoming Texas Music Education Association Convention in February 2020.

Roebuck has served as a music educator for over 30 years, previously teaching music at the elementary and secondary levels. Throughout her career, she established and opened the district’s Arts Integration Academies, which exposes students to various arts strategies integrated into all subjects, and implemented technology in fine arts classrooms throughout the district.

—Staff report

Forest Creek Elementary School lauded for safety, collaboration

Forest Creek Elementary School recently achieved a Level 1 certification in the Marzano High Reliability Schools program for creating a safe and collaborative culture.

The program created by Marzano Research aims to transform schools into organizations that take proactive steps to ensure student success. Using a research-based hierarchy, along with leading and lagging indicators, educators learn to assess, monitor and confirm the effectiveness of their schools.

To receive certification, schools must collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the hierarchy. Day-to-day school operations are also addressed and evaluated in the Level 1 certification.

Founded in 2008, Marzano Research partners with educational entities to improve programs and practices.

—Staff report