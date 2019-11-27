CENTRAL TEXAS

Online calculator available

for health insurance enrollment

The St. David’s Foundation has announced a new online calculator to help Central Texans enroll in health insurance during the open enrollment period running from now until Dec. 15.

The new health insurance premium calculator at whatsmypremium.org offers consumers an estimate of monthly premiums available for healthcare.gov plans, including financial assistance for those who are eligible.

Designed specifically for Central Texas, the calculator estimates health premiums for plans available in the five-county area of Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson. Once a user receives an estimate, they can connect with local health insurance professionals at one of nearly 20 locations offering free assistance to find the best plan for each person’s unique healthcare needs and budget.

In-person enrollment help is available six days a week in Central Texas at participating locations.

For information: whatsmypremium.org; stdavidsfoundation.org.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Turkey Trot begins

Thursday at Long Center

The 29th annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot will begin at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at the Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Drive.

The event will feature an untimed, 5-mile run/walk; a timed, 5-mile run; a 1-mile run/walk; and kids 1K. Awards will be given to finishers in various categories. Registration costs range between $37-$12. Proceeds will benefit Caritas of Austin.

For information or to register: thundercloud.com/turkey-trot.

PFLUGERVILLE

Animal Welfare Service

to offer adoption discounts

Pflugerville Animal Welfare Service, 1600 Waterbrook Drive, will offer discounted adoptions of senior pets for $20 through November in celebration of Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

For a gallery of pets available for adoption: pflugervilletx.gov/adoptme.

GEORGETOWN

Annual small business

event takes place Saturday

The annual Small Business Saturday, with the theme of “Be a Hero,” will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Georgetown Visitors Center, 103 W. Seventh St.

Attendees can pick up special Shop Small shopping bags and giveaways and compete for prizes. Shoppers are encouraged to dress as superheroes.

The event is sponsored by the Georgetown Main Street Program, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Georgetown Association.

CEDAR CREEK

Tree Lighting Ceremony

slated for Friday morning

The Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, 575 Hyatt Lost Pines Road, will host its Tree Lighting Ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.

The event will feature an appearance from Santa Claus and an on-site workshop featuring cookie decorating, gingerbread house construction and a letter station.

BASTROP

Wassail Fest takes place

on Small Business Saturday

The Wassail Fest and Small Business Saturday will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 921 Main St.

The event, to encourage holiday shoppers to visit local stores, will feature hot mulled cider and the opportunity to vote in the People’s Choice Awards.

SAN MARCOS

City offers free

mulch to residents

The San Marcos Resource Recovery, Parks and Recreation and Stormwater Management departments recently collaborated to offer free mulch to residents usually available during the monthly brush drop-off.

Mulch pickup locations include Dunbar Park, 801 W. Martin Luther King Drive; Archie Street, off Craddock Avenue by the parking at the end of the street; and Del Sol Drive, near Parkdale Drive at the end of the street.

The mulch consists of all brush dropped off during the monthly Brush Drop-off. If residents want a specific type or color of mulch, they will need to purchase it from a retailer.

American-Statesman staff