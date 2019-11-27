ROUND ROCK — A student at Round Rock High School told police he had sexual contact with a teacher, including twice in her classroom, an arrest affidavit said.

Randi Chaverria is charged with improper relationship with a student, a second-degree felony punishable with up to 20 years in prison.

A student told police Chaverria had sexual contact with him several times, including oral sex twice in her classroom, during the fall 2019 semester, the affidavit said.

The document said text messages between the student and Chaverria confirmed what the student was telling police, including how Chaverria met with him in the school to have sex.

Chaverria resigned from Round Rock High School on Nov. 19, the affidavit said. She was released on bond Tuesday from the Williamson County Jail after posting bail set at $25,000.