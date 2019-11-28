The Tarleton State University choral program and Cross Timbers Civic Chorale join the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra to celebrate 40 years of masterworks performances with a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the auditorium of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

Tarleton legend Maestro Herb Teat began the tradition in fall 1980. A widely-respected conductor and past president of the Texas Music Educators Association, Teat inspired Tarleton students and community members alike to become lifelong singers, tackling G.F. Handel’s monumental oratorio Messiah nearly every year.

Dr. Troy D. Robertson, director of Tarleton’s choral program, will conduct more than 100 voices in an inspiring performance of Messiah as well as favorite carols. Selections include Dan Forrest’s rich orchestral arrangement of “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and a fanfare setting of “Make We Joy Now in This Fest,” composed by Robertson.

Dr. Charles Rives, who served as director of choirs for 29 years, will be honored as part of the program and conduct a portion of the concert.

Along with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, the concert will showcase Tarleton student soloists Julia Pace, Tori Vilches, Justin Popowski, Jessica Downs and Lená Avila. Travis Lowery, director of music for Stephenville's First Methodist Church, sings the opening tenor solo.

Admission is $20. Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 2, in the box office from 2-6 p.m. weekdays, and will be available on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the box office opens at 6 p.m. For more information, call the box office at 254-968-9634.